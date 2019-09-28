SMITH CENTER — Smith Center forced four turnovers and broke off a few huge plays on the ground en route to a convincing 40-14 win over Plainville on Friday night at Smith Center.

Plainville tied the game up at 7 with 3:49 left in the second quarter but Smith Center scored 33 points unanswered, moving to 4-0 on the season while Plainville dropped to 3-1.

Despite playing without standout running back/linebacker Jared Casey, who was out with a broken hand he suffered last week against TMP-Marian, the Cardinals managed to move the ball against a stout Redmen defense. But Plainville was plagued by the turnovers, including a 62-yard scoop-and-score from Trenton Colby.

After a scoreless first quarter, Colby put the top-ranked Redmen on the board with a 76-yard run. Plainville knotted it up on freshman Kyle Werner’s 20-yard touchdown run but Smith Center answered just 17 seconds later on a 58-yard TD by Colton Shoemaker.

The Redmen took a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter on Jaden Atwood’s 1-yard run and began pulling away after Colby’s fumble return.

Smith Center added a 1-yard TD run from Nate Hendrich late in the third and an 80-yard score from Atwood in the fourth.

