Ely Wilcox blocked a field goal with 4:27 to go in the fourth quarter after a blocked punt put the Augusta Orioles winning chances in jeopardy.

Augusta took the ensuing possession 80 yards in less than three minutes, capping it off with a Hunter Anderson run as the Orioles beat the winless Wellington Crusaders 21-14 Friday night at Hiller Stadium.

“We really held tough tonight,” Augusta head coach Jason Filbeck said. “This is a good win for us,”

Augusta fell behind the eight-ball on homecoming night off a fumble on their second play from scrimmage. The Crusaders took it five plays and a Zander Vargas took it up the middle and a standing room only crowd was stunned.

Augusta would answer back in the second quarter. Holt Williams would keep it up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run, getting the Orioles back at 7-all with 7:52 to go in the second half.

After Augusta set up a drive, marching down into the Wellington side, a fumble by Hunter Anderson gave the Crusaders excellent field position.

An interception at the half sent the game to the tied at 7-7.

“It’s easy for high school kids to get frustrated,” Filbeck said. “We didn’t do that tonight.”

Augusta used multiple fake punts on their opening possession of the second half, marching all the way to the Wellington 25-yard line before they were finally drive back by careless penalties and a sack. The drive after all of the fakes, resulted in a real punt.

A halfback pass put the Orioles in good position and the running game did the rest. It was a 5-yard touchdown run by junior Ryan Andrews.

The Crusaders answered back quickly. It was junior Berkeley Wright rolling out to the right and finding Silas Popplewell for the 54-yard touchdown pass with 8:38 to go in the fourth.

Wellington would force the Orioles on a three-and-out on the next possession a blocked punt by Kanden Young put the Crusaders in excellent field position. However, penalties saw the Crusaders get pushed back and that led to a missed 26-yard field goal by Karsten Gill. Ely Wilcox came up the middle, appearing to get a hand on the field goal attempt.

The Orioles took over, marching 80 yards in 2:59 for the go ahead score. First it was Hunter Anderson finding Ryan Andrews on a 52-yard screen pass, pushing Augusta into the Crusader’s side of the field.

Hunter Anderson ran to the left corner on a five-yard keeper, giving Augusta the 21-14 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Wellington made their move, overcoming a fourth down. They were the benefactor of a helmet-to-helmet call that awarded them an automatic first down. However, on the ensuing play, Senior Tailon Martin for Augusta stepped into the passing lane, ending Wellington’s final opportunity at a comeback.

“Our defense is a tight group of guys and we talk about being consistent,” Martin said. “I was able to step up when I had to.”

The Orioles travel to Winfield to play the upstart Vikings on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

WHS 7 0 0 7 – 14

AHS 0 7 0 14 – 21

WHS -- 2-yd TD run by Zander Vargas (kick is good).

AHS – 2-yd TD run by Ryan Andrews (kick is good).

AHS – 5-yd TD Run by Ryan Andrews (kick is good).

WHS – 54-yd TD pass from Berkely Wright to Silas Popplewell (kick is good).

AHS – 5-yd TD run by Hunter Anderson (kick is good)