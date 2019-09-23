Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will be retiring at the end of the season, a year in which his team lost 100 games.

His decision was announced by the team Monday, a day after a 12-8 loss in which the Royals fell for the eighth time in 10 games. Kansas City is 57-100 and 39 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

Yost got the Kansas City job in 2010. He is the all-time winningest manager in franchise history with 744 victories and the first manager to lead the team to consecutive World Series appearances.

The 65-year-old Yost noted the development of young players and the presence of returning veterans. He says he hopes the "worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization."

