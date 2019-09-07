Veteran head coach Steve Buhler knows football teams typically react one of two ways to season-opening defeats, a crossroads his Washburn Rural squad finds itself in following Friday’s outcome.

“At this point, we can either make the conscious choice just to tuck our tail and feel sorry for ourselves,” Buhler said, “or we can get to work and fix it and come out competing next week."

Speaking after his Junior Blues’ 17-6 home defeat to Emporia, Buhler leaned on a vibe he got from his postgame conversation with players — and on attributes he saw from them all throughout summer camp — in answering which of those two paths he believes Rural will follow.

“They’re competitive. They don’t like losing,” Buhler said. “Just their body language and everything else, they’re ready to go. Their eyes were on me when we were talking. They’re where they need to be. Their minds are where they need to be. We’re going to be OK.”

The Junior Blues (0-1) tallied 55 total yards of offense against the Spartans (1-0), including just 9 yards rushing on an evening where junior quarterback Cooper Carlgren was sacked three times. Rural’s offense went in reverse out of the gate, totaling minus-19 yards on its first three drives, and never truly found a rhythm.

“You know, to be honest with you, we just need to rep a lot of things and get better at decision making, offensively especially. A lot of mistakes,” Buhler said. “We knew Cooper was coming in new. We need to kind of help him carry the load a little bit and we didn’t do a very good job offensively in the run game. Had to rely too much on the pass game a little bit. So we’ll go back and look at the tape and see where we can fix things, but it’s going to be a maturation process for him and everybody else on the offensive side.”

Emporia, meanwhile, made hay on a pair of 1-yard touchdowns from running backs Skyler Douglas and Beau Baumgardner, the latter a fourth-quarter plow that helped turn a tight game into an 11-point Spartan advantage. Baumgardner finished with a game-high 66 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Still, Rural’s defense showed promise for the season ahead, recording a pair of takeaways and limiting the damage on Emporia’s multiple trips into Junior Blue territory.

Buhler said he thought his defense played “extremely well” in the opener.

“Just the fight,” Buhler said. “There were numerous times where we had an opportunity to make a stop and we did. I thought (senior linebacker) Drake McCall played absolutely probably his best ballgame of his high school career. He was a playmaker, made some big hits for us. ...

“We’ve got some guys flying around and doing some things, and I thought we played really physical up front on the defensive side, so I was happy with that.”

Senior Jaylen Carter recorded an interception and junior Hunter Koelling a fumble recovery for the Junior Blues, both takeaways setting the offense up in Spartan territory. A missed field goal and a turnover on downs, however, meant the potential momentum-shifting moments produced no points.

Washburn Rural continues its season next Friday at Junction City.

“As much as you want to worry about other people — we know they’re going to be very talented, they’ve got a lot of guys coming back, they’re very athletic — but we know we’ve gotta fix what we do before we’re going to be good enough to go up there and beat them,” Buhler said. “... One game doesn’t make a season. You’ve gotta pick up, get to work and learn from what we did.”

EMPORIA 17, WASHBURN RURAL 6

Emporia (1-0);3;6;0;8;—;17

Washburn Rural (0-1);0;3;3;0;—;6

Emporia — Obermeyer 27 field goal

Emporia — Douglas 1 run (kick failed)

Washburn Rural — Frederickson 30 field goal

Washburn Rural — Frederickson 31 field goal

Emporia — Baumgardner 1 run (Miller run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Emporia: Douglas 18-44, Baumgardner 17-66, Miller 10-36, Beatty 1-3, Hoyt 1-6. Washburn Rural: Carter 10-9, Blakesley 1-7, Carlgren 11-(minus) 7.

PASSING — Emporia: Miller 6-12-1, 56 yards. Washburn Rural: Carlgren 11-20-0, 46 yards.

RECEIVING — Emporia: Wendling 1-17, Kohlmeier 3-23, Kirmer 1-8, Williams 1-8. Washburn Rural: Sharp 2-8, Bortz 2-9, Carter 3-5, Blakesley 2-12, Tubbs 1-9, Green 1-3.

PUNTING — Emporia: Williams 3-25.0. Washburn Rural: Blakesley 4-38.3.