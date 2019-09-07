To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: (785) 295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

SEPTEMBER

7 — Coffeyville Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Coffeyville Community College Student Union. Tickets are $50 single, $90 couple, $30 Greenwing. For more info, contact Thomas Freedle at 620-515-4234.

7 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

7 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Melvern Reservoir. Check-in at Eisenhower State Park east ramp, entry fee is $125. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

7 — Kansas Crappie Trail make-up tournament, registration at 5:30 a.m., Melvern Reservoir. $80 entry fee, single pole artificial bait only. Weigh-in line opens at 2 p.m. at Eisenhower State Park's west ramp. Top three spots paid along with big fish. No more than two people per boat.

9 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

13-14 — Justin Corbet Memorial Shoot, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. By registration only.

13-15 — Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop, Rock Springs 4-H Center in Junction City. Open to women ages 18 and older. Activities include geocaching, archery, dutch oven cooking, firearms shooting, fly fishing and more. Lodging, instruction, class supplies, use of equipment and seven meals included in $250 workshop fee. Register by Sept. 1 at http://www.ksoutdoors.com/Services/Education/Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman/ and check out the BOW Facebook page, “Becoming An Outdoors Woman KANSAS.”

14 — Ducks Unlimited Fort Hays State Fun Shoot, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaSada Lodge in Russell. For more info, contact Dalton Oliver at 785-620-7106 or Tanner Kubick at 785-658-5592.

14 — Sabetha DU Sportsman's Night, 5 to 9 p.m., Scooter's Bar. Tickets are $25 single, $40 couple, $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Mike Bulk at 785-294-1280.

14 — 2019 Ducks Unlimited Catfish Tournament, John Redmond Reservoir. Check in at 7 a.m. at John Redmond Lake Boat Ramp, $50 entry per boat. Shore line division $25 per person. Big fish, Lucky Duck categories also available. Gun raffles, other raffles available. For more info, contact Bob Hammond at 620-203-0668 or Carol Harris at 913-645-4404.

14 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

14 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, any-cat night event, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

14 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Fort Gibson Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Toppers Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Sept. 6, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

19 — Topeka Ducks Unlimited banquet and live auction, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Topeka. Early-bird prices for tickets are $40 for a single person, $70 for a couple and $20 for Greenwings (youths) by Sept. 12. After that, tickets will be $50 for singles and $20 for Greenwings and can be purchased at the door.

21 — Jefferson County Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Perry American Legion. Tickets are $45 single, $55 couple, $20 Greenwing. For more info, contact John Hertlein at 785-640-3113.

21 — Let's Go Fishing, Vamos A Pescar, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Camp Alexander in Emporia. Fishing education and casting stations, fishing derby, seminars and more. For more info, contact Phil Taunton at 620-794-5373, Sally Sanchez at 620-366-1094 or hottfiesta@hotmail.com or Patricia Saenz-Reyes at 620-341-2394 or patricia.saenz-reyes@usd253.net.

21 — K-State Fishing Team Five-Fish Benefit Tournament, Wilson Reservoir and Melvern Reservoir. Pre-tournament meeting at 5 a.m. at Hell Creek Boat Ramp on Wilson, Eisenhower State Park boat ramp at Melvern; takeoff at 6 a.m, weigh-in at 2 p.m. Entry fee $150 per boat, 2 people per boat with exceptions for high school and youth anglers. Optional $20 per boat big bass sidepot. More information at http://www.ksufishingteam.com/ or contact Zach Vielhauer at 913-226-9013 or zachv@ksu.edu or Hunter French at 620-899-0413 or hfrench223@ksu.edu.

21 — Kansas Crappie Club Special Olympics Kansas benefit kayak tournament, sunrise to noon, Dragoon Creek. Takeoff/weigh-in at Carbolyn State Park Ramp. $20 entry fee, single-fish weigh-in.

21 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Atchison (Missouri River). Check-in at Atchison city ramp. $2,000 guaranteed first-place prize. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

21-22 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

22 — Mission 22 Fun Bird Dog Tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. All profit to be donated to Mission 22 to help veterans and prevent suicides. For more information, contact 785-817-3937.

25 — Leavenworth Ducks Unlimited Fun Shoot, 6 to 9 p.m., Brunner Range at Fort Leavenworth. Tickets are $35 per shooter and $20 per Greenwing shooter. For more info, contact Jeff Irvine at 913-683-9935.

26 — Johnson County Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Gun Bass at Bass Pro Shops in Olathe, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 ($15 each for a Greenwing under 16). For more info, contact Patrick Mellard at 913-213-9581, Ben Sclafer at 913-306-9994 or Gary Mellard at 913-706-3343.

28-29 — Whitetail Warmup regular 40-target 3D shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.org.

OCTOBER

2 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

5 — NWTF Kansas State JAKES Camp, 8 a.m., White Memorial Camp, 6 miles north of Council Grove. Activities include turkey calling, a JAKES Take Aim BB gun range, trap shooting, archery, still target shooting, arts and crafts, canoeing, sling shots and axe throwing. Fees are $25 for current members, $35 for nonmembers (which includes membership) and $25 for adults, with a $15 charge for a bunk bed in a cabin and $10 for an RV hook up. For more info, contact Gib Rhodes at 620-437-2012.

5 — Johnson County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Youth and Women's Pheasant Hunt, 7 a.m., Eckman Gamebird Farm in Baldwin City. Women's hunt offered to those with limited hunting experience. Youth hunt for ages 11-16. For more information on how to register, go to http://jocopheasantsforever.org/youth-hunt/ or contact Jim Milazzo at 913-636-3369 or by email at james.milazzojr@wfadvisors.com.

5 — Jayhawk QUWF 34th Annual Charity Banquet and Auction, 5 p.m. at 200 McDonald Drive in Lawrence, formerly the Holiday Inn Holidome. Dinner, banquet at 7 p.m. More information at https://www.jayhawkquwf.com/.

5 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

5 — Cloud County Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Kansas National Guard Armory in Concordia. Tickets available online at ducks.org. For more info, contact Josh Meyer at 785-243-5883, Jesse Pounds at 785-275-2982 or Jeff Widen at 785-262-1628.

5 — Chanute Ducks Unlimited dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Lucius Landing in Chanute. Tickets are $35 single, $60 couple or $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Tim Vietti at 620-305-8180.

5 — Fort Scott Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Sharky's Pub and Grub in Fort Scott. Tickets are $35 single, $50 couple and $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Suzanne Colvin at 620-224-7310.

6 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, lake picked in drawing, pre-entry required. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

12 — Hunter Appreciation Breakfast at the Kansas Wetland Education Center, east side of Cheyenne Bottoms, 8 a.m. to noon. For more info, contact Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592 or Curtis Wolf at 877-243-9268.

12 — Blackjack Ducks Unlimited banquet, 6 to 10 p.m., Brooklyn Hall at Enright Gardens in Edgerton. Tickets are $35 single, $50 couple, $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Brad Scraper at 785-550-8694.

12 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

12-13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club State Championship, Lake Wister. Takeoff/weigh-in at Quarry Island Ramp. Entry fee $120 by Sept. 30, $160 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

14 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

19 — Dodge City National Wild Turkey Federation will host its Second Amendment Celebration, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus building, 800 W. Frontview in Dodge City. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

23 — Pratt Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pratt County 4-H building in Pratt. For more info, contact Brian Arensdorf at 620-388-2371 or Kent Domsch at 620-770-1358.

26 — Marion County Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Marion County Lake Hall in Marion. For more info, contact Bruce George at 620-786-4822.

NOVEMBER

1 — Winfield Ducks Unlimited Hunters Party, 5:30 to 10 p.m., the Farm at Quail Valley in Winfield. For more info, contact Mark Wonser at 620-222-1704.

2 — Hays Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Ellis County Fairgrounds - Schenk Building in Hays. For more info, contact John Lang at 785-650-1543 or Jason Kuhn at 785-650-4777.

2020

JANUARY

12 — NWTF Kansas State Awards Banquet, 5 p.m. Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 400 W. Douglas in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

24-26 — Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Exhibition Hall and the Domer Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. Single-day tickets for the event will be $10 at the door, with youth tickets $5 and children 10 and under getting in free. For more information, visit the Kansas Monster Buck Classic Facebook page or contact Tyler Kirby at 620-339-9026 or KSMonsterBuck@gmail.com.

APRIL

3 — Kaw Valley NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142. For more info, contact George Obrein at 785-766-0459.

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at (901) 758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

