There was a massive shakeup in the fishing industry this week, when a pair of giants in the crappie lure market were purchased by a major competitor.

PRADCO Outdoor Brands announced Wednesday the purchase of Tulsa, Okla.-based Gene Larew Lures, which manufactures and sells fishing lures under three brands — Gene Larew, Bobby Garland and Crappie Pro.

"Today, we've added two more legendary names — Larew and Garland — to our already historic lineup of fishing brands," said PRADCO's Bruce Stanton, vice president and general manager of the fishing division, in a news release. "In addition to growing our bass offerings with Larew and jumping right to the top of the crappie bait category with Garland, we're also getting a wealth of manufacturing experience, industry knowledge and fishing expertise that fully complement the things we do that put us at the top in this industry. We're excited!"

PRADCO, which is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., already operates many popular fishing brands such as Booyah, Yum, Rebel, Lindy, Norman, Bandit, Arbogast, Cotton Cordell, Heddon, Thill, War Eagle and Bomber, as well as hunting brands such as Moultrie, Summit, Whitetail Institute, Texas Hunter and Code Blue. The fishing division is based out of Fort Smith, Ark.

"Only a couple hours up the road from Fort Smith (Arkansas), we know PRADCO, Bruce and many of his team, so I'm elated to be passing along my company to them because I know it'll be in great hands," said Gene Larew Lures owner Chris Lindenberg in the release. "They have proven themselves to be a great caretaker of the brands that I grew up fishing with, and I wanted Larew and Garland to have a permanent next home in such a prominent place. I couldn't be any happier than having PRADCO be the ones to take our efforts to the next level and beyond."

KBN officers nominated

Two new officers for the Kansas BASS Nation were nominated this week, with Travis Burch — the only nominee for the youth director role — set to take over for Richard Heflin in that position, and Thomas Heinen accepting the sponsor director nomination, also as the only nominee.

Heinen is a Washburn University student angler and fished competitively in high school while attending Hayden. He would replace Justin Harris in the sponsor director position once officially elected.

Burch is a Basehor-Linwood graduate and lives in Gardner. He has served as a boat sponsor in the past for the Basehor-Linwood High School and Junior Bass Club and has competed in three Bassmaster Open tournaments, according to the Bassmaster website.

Incumbent vice president Mike Turner and incumbent secretary Brad VanRiette are running unopposed for re-election, as well.

Baird, Garver qualify for Bassmaster Team Championship

The Salina Bassmasters team of Brent Lanoue, Steve Johnson, Terry Blackwood and Drew Blackwood came up big Aug. 24-25 during the Salina Bassmasters Sack ‘Em 4-man Team Series event on Wilson Reservoir, winning the weekend and the $2,300 prize.

But it was the team of Jason Baird and Bobby Garver that came away with the Kansas BASS Nation Team Series Championship, winning the right to compete in the 2019 Bassmaster Team Championship from Dec. 11-14 at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

The Blackwoods came away with the big bass prize on Saturday, hauling in a 5.26-pound largemouth, while Chad Schmidt and Rob Graf topped it on Sunday with a 5.92-pounder.

KCT tourneys moved

The Kansas Crappie Trail tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Melvern has been moved to Sunday, with registration beginning at 5:30 a.m. at the state park west ramp and weigh-ins at 2 p.m.

The Clinton Lake make-up tournament has been tentatively planned for Sept. 21 on El Dorado, with the final tournament still on pace for Oct. 6, according to the KCT’s Facebook page. The lake for that tournament will be picked in a drawing.

For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481.