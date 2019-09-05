Most intriguing matchup

Augusta at Andover Central

Why bother

The Orioles and the Jaguars threw down for an old fashion 13-3 grudge match last season. This season, it’s going to be interesting as both teams are more seasoned and looking to build off mediocre seasons. Quarterbacks will be an interesting position to watch for both ballclubs, Ultimately, this game could come down to whoever has the ball last. That always makes for a fun Week 1 affair.

The Pick: Andover Central 24, Augusta 21

I think if Andover can put the pressure on Augusta’s flexbone offense, it could have its way. Coach Jason Filbeck has his team prepared and they looked sharp in the jamboree on Friday night. The X-factor will be Xavier Bell. Andover Central has put find a way to put him in one-on-one situations and just let the kid go to work.

Other attractions

Chanute at Circle

Plot: Circle is coming off yet another losing season. Don’t sleep on the Thunderbirds. Coach Logan Clothier has this town and team believing they have something cooking. Chanute beat Circle up pretty bad a year ago and return 16 lettermen from a year ago. This could be a coming out party for Circle.

Starring: Luke Myers. The senior has to get it done at signal caller for Circle to have a shot in this game. Circle may be young, but they have a veteran quarterback that can lead the ship. It starts and ends with him. He has to be able to lead those young guys into battle.

The Pick: Chanute 28, Circle 14 This score may not be the same as the game play. Chanute probably scores a late touchdown to ice this one. It’s really a question if the offense of circle can keep up with the Ty Bowman and the Chanute offense.

The non-Butler County Game of the Week

Bishop Carroll at Wichita Northwest

Plot: This is always a fun, exciting game for those who want to see some of the state’s best teams do battle. While Northwest is 3-1 against Carroll over the last four seasons, it’s the margin of victory which has everyone’s attention. All but one game, a 61-49 win in 2015, has been decided by a touchdown or less. This game is usually one of the memories. That also includes the 84-67 (not a typo) state playoff game last season.

Starring: Defense? Or lack there of? Last season neither defense really wanted any part of the offenses and with a lot of key players back for both sides, the defenses could be key. Northwest lost Breece Hall to the Big 12, they’ll still be just as explosive with Raegan Jones.

The Pick: Northwest 35, Carroll 31. Raegan Jones does something spectacular and pulls out the victory late.