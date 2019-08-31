After the Kansas State High School Activities Association approved preseason jamborees for Kansas high school football teams beginning this season, Shawnee Heights coach Jason Swift jumped at the chance to be involved.

And when the jamboree made its debut Friday at Heights, with Highland Park, Seaman and Washburn Rural joining the T-Birds on their brand new turf field, it was everything Swift hoped it could be.

A packed house showed up for the scrimmages, which also included cheerleaders and Heights' band, with all of Friday's activities a prelude to next week's official season-openers.

"We had a vision and it started in May when the school board approved it,'' Swift said. "We saw the opportunity to host with three excellent city schools. I had a good idea this could be great.''

"You put together the new field and the city teams being together, and then it's just a chance to play football.''

Adding to the festivities was the unveiling of Shawnee Heights' new turf field which was not finished until earlier Friday.

"This is our first night on the field,'' Swift said. "We'd never been on the field and every single kid, when they walked out here tonight, fell in love with it. It's good for the kids and the parents and the community.''

The threat of injury is always a concern in any preseason activity, but Swift said he thoughts things went smoothly.

"I think as teams and coaches we were going to do a good job of managing the way the game was played tonight,'' Swift said. "If it was a quicker whistle that was fine, and the officials did a great job.

"We've had our own team scrimmages on Friday nights and lost kids for the season, so it's always going to be a chance.''

Washburn Rural coach Steve Buhler was familiar with scrimmages from early in his coaching career and is a fan of the events.

"We've been doing this for a long time back in Colorado, when I was coaching there in the early '90s,'' Buhler said. "I like it.

"I think we have less chance of people getting hurt here than we do scrimmaging ourselves, to be honest with you. Everybody gets so tired of seeing each other in practice and people have a tendency of getting lazy and things like that.''

Highland Park scrimmaged Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural, while Rural went against Heights and Hi Park and Seaman faced off against Heights and Rural.

Highland Park and Seaman did not scrimmage each other because they will play in next week's season-opener.

Not only did all four schools use their frontline players, but also got the chance to play their less experienced players.

"I think the big benefit tonight is it's giving us a chance to see our No. 2 and our young guys,'' Buhler said. "Our older guys got some looks but we got some great opportunities to get the younger players on the field and play in a game situation. It was fun.''

Seaman coach Glenn O'Neil agreed.

"Overall I think it's good because you're putting quality on quality and you're putting young kids on young kids.

"It's a big night for Shawnee Heights with the beautiful turf out here and then they had their youth teams playing and you had the middle school playing behind them so it was a great open house for them.''