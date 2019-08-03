It seems as though this offseason has left a burning hunger in the bellies of many a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Or maybe people are just desperate to make an easy buck. That could easily be it, too.

Whatever the reason, one can’t help but stand back, laugh and be impressed at the fervor of Chiefs Kingdom as the limited release of Hy-Vee’s Mahomes Magic Crunch breakfast cereal — featuring the stoic figure of KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the box, staring off into the distance at some unseen, galloping receiver — sent grown men frolicking through the aisles of the regional grocer with multiple boxes tucked under their arms, like proverbial children in the cereal aisle.

Was this new corn flake concoction particularly delicious or something completely unique? No. It was knock-off Frosted Flakes without the frost. Even Mahomes said as much during a news conference Friday when he discussed giving input on the product, proceeds of which go toward a charitable cause, Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which focuses on helping kids who are less fortunate.

“Yeah, I like Frosted Flakes so I said to make it as close to Frosted Flakes as they could, so they did it and it’s a little bit healthier,” Mahomes said. “Less sugar, so I’m excited it’s that too, and I’ll be able to eat it a little bit here this season.”

The cereal drew a huge response on social media, as well, making the release of the cereal a spectacle in itself.

“I’ve seen it on Twitter for sure,” Mahomes said. “People are posting pictures of them going to get it and getting several boxes at a time. I’m glad we have that fan base that will support me and everything I do to support my foundation and everything it does.”

So why does the release of a boxed cereal with an athlete's likeness, ultimately just an everyday marketing ploy, cause fans to run like a flooded basement?

Could it be cold, hard cash? Probably.

Bleacher Report on Friday night reported finding boxes of Mahomes Magic Crunch for sale on eBay for a whopping $33 per box — about 10 times what the cereal actually costs in stores.

Why so much? It’s all about the box, which many consider a collector’s item, and some of those in line Friday night at Topeka’s Hy-Vee — laden with bundles of boxes — were planning to head to the Chiefs’ training camp this weekend to get the boxes signed by the man himself.

I’m certainly not knocking them, either. It’s a cool little piece of memorabilia and — if Mahomes ends up being the Babe Ruth of football or something — could become an incredibly good investment over the long term, assuming you are able to keep it in a dark, dry place for years. Add on a signature and you’re looking at a pretty major collector’s piece.

As examples, a 1937 Joe DiMaggio Wheaties box sold for $1,540 and a 1951 Stan Musial Wheaties box for $1,210 in recent sports collectibles sales, according to the Chicago Tribune, while a 1992 Larry Bird Olympics Kellogg's box is already selling for $25.

“I signed one,” Mahomes said back at training camp. “I saw several. It’s cool that people will go out there and get that. Like I said to support not only me, but my foundation and everything that is hopefully going to do for this community.”

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a box, though, good luck.

A Hy-Vee employee I talked to in Topeka said the store had received 70 pallets when the cereal was released Thursday in Hy-Vee stores across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and parts of southern Iowa. As of 10 p.m. Friday, she said, they were down to about six, and many other stores were completely out. The area where the boxes were displayed at the front of the store showed signs of being picked over, with a few boxes scattered on the floor in front of other strategically placed Chiefs memorabilia and the edges ripped on some — perhaps by customers jostling over the believed gold mine in front of them.

What stories the hallowed walls of Topeka’s Hy-Vee could tell...

Perhaps it’s not all about the Benjamins, though, for most people. Perhaps a lot of the excitement for this slightly bland yet highly nutritious part of your balanced breakfast is the nostalgia from childhood of seeing your favorite sports hero on a box of cereal — probably Wheaties — and thinking “I’m going to eat that cereal so I can be just like them!”

Mahomes certainly had a bit of that nostalgia himself.

“It is cool. I’ll definitely have a box that I will keep forever,” Mahomes said. “Whenever you’re a little kid and you see the people on those cereal boxes it is a tremendous honor, so I’m excited I’ll be able to have my own.”

Of course, while grains are certainly an important part of that Food Pyramid we all learned about from posters on the wall while we waited in the lunch line at elementary school, it takes a lot more than shoveling Wheaties down your gullet to turn you into Michael Jordan.

Trust me, I found out the hard way...

Ironically, though, Mahomes said Friday he hadn’t even tried the cereal yet.

“I haven’t gotten to taste it just yet just because it just came into the stores,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited for it, I’m excited for everything that it’s doing, helping my foundation and I know the fans are going out and buying it so I appreciate all them.”

Of course, it could all just be a big fad — like Beanie Babies, Pokemon Go and the Wildcat offense.

But the important thing is that, no matter peoples’ intentions — EVEN IF it is just a Frosted Flakes knock off and EVEN IF many people are just buying boxes to flip them on eBay and EVEN IF your grandson 50 years down the line doesn’t give a hoot about a moldy old cereal box you’ve been keeping in the attic — the money raised from these corn flakes and cardboard is going to help some terrific kids.

And, if you ask me, that’s pretty GR-R-REAT!