When Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman hits the recruiting trail, he keeps an eye out for "young men who have unbelievable character, unbelievable work ethic and a burning desire to compete to the best of their abilities."

If a high school football player meets that criteria, he might eventually find himself reading those words on an official scholarship offer from K-State.

The Wildcats, for the first time under Klieman, sent out official scholarship offers to high school prospects on Thursday and many of K-State's 2020 pledges shared images of them on social media.

They look considerably different than they used to under former coach Bill Snyder.

The single-page document features a picture of the player behind the words "official scholarship" and includes a letter from Klieman. His words span five paragraphs and reveal a lot about how the Wildcats are now trying to market their football program.

"It's a new era of K-State football, one where we will respect the legacy and invent the future," Klieman writes to each player on the official scholarship. "This is a program that has consistently won at a high level and will continue to do so."

Gone are any references of how bad the team used to be before Snyder arrived in 1989.

Instead, the letter focuses on K-State's bowl appearances and Big 12 championships.

There are also several references to Klieman's successful run at North Dakota State, in which he led the Bison to four FCS championships in five seasons as head coach.

Klieman closes by informing each player how he can help K-State football moving forward.

"We need to continue the legacy by adding quality players such as yourself," Klieman writes. "If you believe in us, have the unbelievable character, work ethic and desire to compete your tail off, you will have an opportunity to play early and play at the next level."

New official scholarships are the latest advancement Klieman has added to K-State football recruiting since taking over in Manhattan.

He has lined up 18 pledges for the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class, which Rivals currently rates 48th nationally.