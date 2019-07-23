AUGUSTA — The Wellington Heat forced another title game in the Kansas Collegiate League Baseball Postseason Tournament, handing the Hays Larks a 4-0 loss on Monday night at Rodney Wheeler Stadium.

The winner of Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. between the same teams will be the champion of the double-elimination tournament and receive an automatic bid to the National Baseball Congress World Series.

Wellington scored three runs in the second inning and tacked on another run in the ninth.

The Larks (31-10) managed just four hits, with two coming from Jarrod Belbin.

Heat starter Hayden Woosley tossed seven innings, allowing three hits and working around five walks.

Ryan Ruder went six innings for the Larks, giving up three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Larks have already been informed they will make the first week of the National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium in Wichita. They will open play Saturday.