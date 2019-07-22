A year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs came within a single game — even a single play — of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970.

The team's quest to return to the NFL's pinnacle contest resumes Saturday when Patrick Mahomes and Co. open training camp on the Missouri Western campus in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Chiefs are coming off a 13-5 campaign that saw them win their third consecutive AFC West title. Armed by the success of first-year starter Mahomes, the former Texas Tech standout who set franchise records by throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, the Chiefs began the 2018 playoffs by whipping Indianapolis 31-13 before they lost a gut-wrenching 37-31 overtime decision to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Following is everything you need to know about the Chiefs' upcoming season and training camp:

CAMP BEGINS: Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo.

LAST YEAR: First-year starter Mahomes shattered nearly every franchise passing record while winning the league MVP award and leading Chiefs to their third straight AFC West crown. Kansas City reached the AFC title game despite one of NFL's worst defenses. The offseason has been spent overhauling that side of ball with new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and several key player acquisitions.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: FS Tyrann Mathieu, LBs Damien Wilson and Darron Lee, DEs Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Bashaud Breeland, TE Blake Bell, RBs Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson, WR Mecole Hardman, SS Juan Thornhill.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: OLBs Justin Houston and Dee Ford, CB Eric Murray, SS Eric Berry.

HILL RETURNS: Tyreek Hill will be allowed to practice with the team after the NFL last week announced it couldn't conclude that the star wide receiver violated the league's personal conduct policy. Hill was the subject of a child-abuse investigation and also was heard making threatening comments to the mother of his three children, Crystal Espinal, during a secret audio recording released this offseason.

CAMP NEEDS: While there has been no legal fallout from the domestic abuse probe into Hill, the Chiefs still may want to build wide receiver depth behind Sammy Watkins. The team also must sort out depth at running back and identify tight ends to play behind Travis Kelce. The defense is adjusting to the new 4-3 scheme being implemented by Spagnuolo, with Clark and Mathieu key additions.

EXPECTATIONS: The Chiefs made big step forward last year in reaching the AFC title game, but they still have not played for an NFL championship since Super Bowl IV. The window is now with Mahomes still on his rookie contract and pricey new additions filling the defense. If their young QB can come close to replicating his performance last season, and the rebuilt defense can show improvement, Kansas City should be the class of the West once again.