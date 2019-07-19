HAYS — Fort Hays State head baseball coach Jerod Goodale has announced 14 additions to his 2019 signing class, bringing the incoming group to 28 student-athletes. This year's class includes players from six states and two countries and is made up of 11 freshmen and 17 transfers.

"I am so thrilled with the class our coaching staff has put together," said Goodale. "It is an immensely talented group spanning all nine positions with a good mix of experience levels. We can't wait to get everyone on campus and hit the ground running.

"We know that this group has a chance to do some special things during their time here in Hays. They will be pivotal in getting the program back to a level we all want it to be.

"Our coaching staff put in countless hours scouring the country to assemble a class this big and I can't thank them enough."

River Amos | Right-handed Pitcher/Outfielder | Holcomb, Kan. (Holcomb HS)

River Amos will be a true freshman from Holcomb High School in Holcomb, Kan. He earned honorable mention All-State honors as a junior pitcher in 2018 after helping the Longhorns to the Kansas 4A DII state championship in 2017. Amos was also a unanimous first team all-league selection as an outfielder while playing in the 2018 Kansas Select game and the 2019 Wild West High School All-Star Game. He also won state titles with the Longhorns in football and basketball.

Jace Armstrong | Outfielder | Hays, Kan. (Cloud County CC)

Jace Armstrong will enter his sophomore season in the fall after two seasons at Cloud County (Kan.) Community College. The outfielder redshirted the 2018 season before appearing in 21 games this last year, batting .306 with five extra-base hits in 36 at-bats. He was listed on the NJCAA All-Academic first team after the 2018-19 season. The Hays, Kan. native graduated from Hays High School after earning three letters on the ball field. Armstrong earned second team all-conference honors and was a Western Kansas all-star.

Jacob Bouzide | Infielder/Outfielder | Calgary, Alberta, Canada (Colby CC)

Jacob Bouzide is an incoming junior after playing two seasons at Colby (Kan.) Community College. The Calgary, Alberta, Canada native appeared in 65 games over his two years as a Trojan, racking up 62 hits, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a .408 on-base percentage. He is a 2017 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary.

Jacob Douglas | Right-handed Pitcher | Georgetown, Ontario, Canada (Garden City CC)

Jacob Douglas will be a junior in the fall of 2019 after two years at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. The pitcher made 40 appearances with the Broncbusters, accumulating a 12-8 record with 87 strikeouts over 113.1 innings. A native of Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, Douglas was a three-time team MVP at Christ the King Catholic Secondary School. He helped the Jaguars record their first ever win in the provincial tournament, picking up the victory in the process.

Jacob Ensz | Left-handed Pitcher | Wichita, Kan. (Barton County CC)

Jacob Ensz will be a junior with the Tigers after two seasons at Barton (Kan.) Community College. The pitcher appeared in 19 games with the Cougars, making five starts. He compiled a 3.92 ERA over 41.1 innings of work, racking up 43 strikeouts and finishing with a 2-2 record. He helped Barton win the 2018 Region 6 championship, advancing to the NJCAA Division I World Series. A native of Wichita, Kan., Ensz is a 2017 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School where he was the Kansas 5A State Pitcher of the Year as a senior. He was a two-time All-State selection while earning three letters with the Golden Eagles.

Isaac Linker | Infielder | Hillrose, Colo. (Fort Morgan HS)

Isaac Linker is an incoming freshman after graduating from Fort Morgan (Colo.) High School. He was named Fort Morgan High Male Athlete of the Year as a senior after earning All-State honors and leading the league in RBI. The infielder was a three-time all-conference performer, accumulating a .402 lifetime batting average with the Mustangs. A native of Hillrose, Colo., Linker was a three-sport athlete, lettering three times in baseball, four times in football and three times in football.

Cade Peters | Right-handed Pitcher | Salina, Kan. (Barton County CC)

Cade Peters will be a junior with the Tigers after spending two seasons with Barton (Kan.) Community College. The pitcher made eight appearances on the mound in his career, starting two games. He posted a 2-1 record alongside a 2.02 ERA over 13.1 innings of work, striking out 11 batters. The Salina, Kan. native was a two-time letterwinner at Salina South High School, earning first team all-league honors in 2017 after earning honorable mention all-league status in 2016.

Jacob Pryor | First Baseman | Rantoul, Kan. (Allen CC)

Jacob Pryor is an incoming junior after playing at Allen (Kan.) Community College for three years. After redshirting in 2017, Pryor appeared in 36 games with the Red Devils. The first baseman totaled 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in 63 at-bats, posting a slash line of .333/.458/.571. He made just one error in the field, posting a .991 fielding percentage. Pryor was twice named on the NJCAA All-Academic team. A native of Rantoul, Kan., Pryor is a 2016 graduate of Central Heights High School. He was a three-sport athlete, earning four letters in baseball, two in football and two in basketball.

Grant Schmidt | Outfielder | Hastings, Neb. (Cloud County CC)

Grant Schmidt will be a junior after spending two seasons as a Thunderbird at Cloud County (Kan.) Community College. He was a KJCCC West All-Conference selection as a sophomore, earning honorable mention accolades after leading the squad with 13 home runs and 51 RBI. The outfielder appeared in 77 games in his career, compiling 58 hits, including 17 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs. Schmidt scored 52 runs while driving in 60 RBI, recording a .366 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage. He did not commit an error in the outfield during his sophomore season, converting on all 65 of his chances. He was a three-sport athlete at St. Cecilia High School in his hometown of Hastings, Neb. Schmidt was a four-time letterwinner in football, basketball and golf while playing summer legion baseball due to a lack of a baseball program in high school.

Brayden Smith | Left-handed Pitcher | Great Bend, Kan. (Butler CC)

Brayden Smith will be a sophomore at FHSU after spending one year at Butler (Kan.) Community College and one year at Emporia State University. The pitcher redshirted in 2018 at ESU before making one appearance with the Grizzlies at BCC in 2019. The Great Bend, Kan. native lettered four times at Great Bend High School, picking up all-conference honors as a junior and senior. He also played football and basketball for the Panthers.

Garrett Stephens | Catcher | Lenexa, Kan. (Southeast Missouri State)

Garrett Stephens will be a senior for the Tigers after transferring from Southeast Missouri State. The catcher appeared in 21 games as a junior with the Redhawks, making nine starts behind the dish. He totaled three extra-base hits, driving in four runs and scoring seven. Before SMSU, Stephens was a two-year student-athlete at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. The Lenexa, Kan. native appeared in 74 games with the Blue Dragons, posting a .446 slugging percentage while recording nine home runs, 10 doubles and 60 RBI. He was named the Most Inspirational Athlete at HCC and earned the Frank White Fielding Excellence Award in the Ban Johnson League in 2018. Stephens earned three baseball letters at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School before graduating in 2016.

Ridge Stephens | Catcher | Tushka, Okla. (Eastern Oklahoma State College)

Ridge Stephens heads to Hays as a redshirt sophomore after two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State College. The catcher redshirted the 2018 season before appearing in 39 contests this last year. He recorded a .321 on-base percentage, totaling 23 hits, 16 RBI and 15 runs while gunning down 14 would-be base stealers (14-of-40). The Tushka, Okla. native was a four-time letterwinner at Tushka High School, where he helped the Tigers to one state title. He was a Southeast Oklahoma all-star, named Native American All-State and participated in the Oklahoma state games.

Kade Wallace | Utility | Clay Center, Kan. (Cloud County CC)

Kade Wallace is an incoming junior after spending two years at Cloud County (Kan.) Community College. He was a second team all-conference performer as a sophomore after leading the Thunderbirds with a .328 batting average. The utility player added 13 extra-base hits, 41 runs and 30 RBI in 2019. For his career, Wallace appeared in 79 games at CCCC, batting .342 with a .434 on-base percentage, 76 hits and 48 runs scored. A native of Clay Center, Kan., Wallace is a 2017 graduate of Clay Center Community High School. He was a first team all-league selection all four years with the Tigers while also playing four years of football and two years of basketball.

Traelon Yarbrough | Infielder | Atoka, Okla. (Atoka HS)

Traelon Yarbrough will be a freshman for the Tigers after playing four years of baseball and basketball at Atoka High School in his hometown of Atoka, Okla. The infielder was named a Kiamichi all-star and was named the Atoka Stuteville Player of the Year.