LINDSBORG—Tim Lambert made history once again as the Gatorade Company announced that he's been named 2018-2019 Gatorade Kansas Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Lambert is the first athlete out of Smoky Valley High School to receive this honor.

The 6-foot-2 170 pound sprinter finished his senior season on a strong note at the Class 3A State Meet when he won two gold medals in both the 100 and 200 meters, and second in the 300 hurdles. He led the boys Vikings team to a second-place finish at state. He is pound-for-pound one of the fastest sprinters in the state of Kansas. He is also a dynamic playmaker on the football field at both running back and safety, leading the Vikings to an 11-1 season.

In the classroom, he is a 4.0 student, and a devoted member of his church youth group. His next destination will be in Manhattan as he will go on to do track at Kansas State University.

