The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission approved the statewide antelope season, as well as deer seasons for select military installations, during its June 13 meeting at Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo.

The 2019-20 Kansas antelope season will consist of an archery season (Sept. 21-29; Oct. 12-31); a muzzleloader-only season (Sept. 30-Oct. 7) and a regular firearm season (Oct. 4-7).

The deer season on base at Fort Riley will begin with a youth and disability season Oct. 12-14, followed by the first segment of the archery season Sept. 1-15, with the second segment running Jan. 4-31, 2020. The regular firearm season at Fort Riley will run from Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 14-22.

Fort Leavenworth’s regular firearm season will run from Nov. 16-17; Nov. 21-24; Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15. Additionally, an extended firearm season will run Jan. 1-12, 2020, with an archery extended season Jan. 13-31. The Smokey Hill Air National Guard Subunit also will have a regular firearm deer season Nov. 26-Dec. 7.

The statewide deer seasons were previously announced in March. The statewide deer season is slated to begin with a youth and disability season Sept. 7-15, with both the muzzleloader and archery season opening Sept. 16. The muzzleloader season will run through Sept. 29, while the archery season will continue through the end of the year, with an extended archery season Jan. 13-31, 2020, in Deer Management Units 10A and 19.

A pre-rut whitetail, antlerless-only season will run Oct. 12-14, and the regular firearm season will run from Dec. 4-15. Extended seasons after the New Year will run from Jan. 1-3 in Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17; Jan. 1-5 in Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14 and 16; and Jan. 1-12 in Units 10A, 12, 13, 15 and 19.

The 2019-20 elk season, the other noteworthy big game season in Kansas, was also announced in March, with muzzleloader season set to run Sept. 1-30 statewide, including Fort Riley, while the archery season will run from Sept. 1-30 at Fort Riley and Sept. 16 through Dec. 31 outside of Fort Riley.

The elk firearm season will run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at Fort Riley, while for the rest of the state, the season will be split up into three sections: Aug. 1-31, Dec. 4-15 and Jan. 1 through March 15, 2020.

The next KWPT Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the University of Kansas-Edwards Campus’ Best Conference Center, 12600 Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Conservation event canceled

High waters on Milford Reservoir has forced the Kansas BASS Nation to cancel its Conservation Day event July 13.

The event was set to include a fishing tournament and the addition of multiple Georgia Cube fish habitats into the waters.

However, those in the area on July 13 will still be able to participate in an outdoors-related event and help introduce a new generation to the sport.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and Fishing’s Future are offering an Angler’s Education Instructor Certification Course from 2 to 6 p.m. that day at Sportsman’s Acres, 5120 K-244 highway in Junction City. Cost to attend is free.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks hires first female editor

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine, a bimonthly magazine produced by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, announced this week the hiring of its first female editor in the publication’s 76-year history.

Nadia Reimer, who was promoted to chief of information production in April, will serve as the magazine’s executive editor, according to the KDWPT. Reimer previously served as the magazine’s associate editor from 2013-15 and managing editor from 2015-19. She follows long-time executive editor Mike Miller, who now serves as the KDWPT’s assistant secretary of wildlife, fisheries and boating in Pratt.