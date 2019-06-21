The Hays Monarchs 17-and-under summer baseball team split a doubleheader with Larned on Thursday at TMP.

The Monarchs won the first game 9-0 before dropping a 9-8 decision in the nightcap.

In the first game, the Monarchs scored eight runs in the first inning. Kade Harris, Noah Gibson, Nick Hermann and Nick Helget had RBI hits during the big inning.

Kade Harris earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings.

The Monarchs led 8-4 after two innings in the second game, but Larned rallied with four runs in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.

TMP sits 6-8 on the season.