The Hays Larks dug themselves out of a massive first-inning hole and used a huge rally to push their winning streak to 12 games.

The Park City Rangers scored 11 runs in the first inning but it wasn’t enough to cool off the Larks, who scored six runs in the third inning and eight runs in the eighth en route to an 18-12 victory on Sunday at Larks Park.

The Larks finished with 21 hits in the slugfest with eight Larks producing multi-hit games. George Sutherland, Justin Lee and Hernan Yanez each had three hits, while Drake Angeron, Jimmy DeLeon, Wyatt Divis, Mikey Gangwish and Jarrod Belbin each had two hits.

Gangwish and Belbin homered for the Larks, now 13-1 overall and 12-1 in Kansas Collegiate League Baseball.

Brook Brannon earned the win in relief.

The Larks will open a four-game series at Liberal on Monday.