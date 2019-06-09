The McPherson Pipeliners continue its two wins and two losses pattern after losing to the Wellington Heat 13-3 on Friday, and then a 2-1 loss to the Kansas Cannons on Saturday. The Pipeliners dropped to 4-4 (2-4 in league play) of the season.

At Wellington, the Pipeliners were down three runs in the first inning. McPherson was able to stay competitive after collecting three runs of its own in the top third, but went scoreless for the rest of the game. The Heat outhit the Pipeliners 15-4. Tyler Brown, Gerardo Zavaleta, Jake Selco and Aaron Eshelman each recorded a hit for the Pipeliners. Rey Lozano gave the Pipeliners its only RBI of the night. Trevor Lunkwitz started on the mound for the Pipeliners. In four innings, he surrendered 11 hits, nine runs and three walks. CJ Cecil and Jordon Bolt took over from the bullpen. Both pitched two strikeouts.

Saturday at Augusta, the Pipeliners outhit the Cannons 7-4. However, they only settled for one run in their loss to the Cannons.

Memo Espinoza was a workhorse on the mound for the Pipeliners as he pitched eight strikeouts. He was in a dual matchup with the Cannon's pitcher Connor Hart as he threw nine strikeouts.

The Pipeliners only run came in the top six off Tyler Brown's RBI double, sending Julian Hunt home after he hit a triple. Jake Selco led the Pipeliners with two hits. Trey Yukumoto, Daniel Arroyo and Jarred Uyeda contributed with one hit each.

The Pipeliners return home to host the Liberal Beejays in a two-game series starting on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and then will meet again on Monday.

