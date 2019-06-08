To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: (785) 295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

JUNE

8 — Ladies clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

8 — Small Bore “50” Fun Shoot 410-28-20, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

8 — East Kansas Bassmasters Tournament, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., La Cygne Reservoir. For more tournament info, go to: http://www.eastksbassmasters.com/home.html/.

10 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

13 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Zoo, 625 Headville Road in Salina.

15 — Side X Side June Classic 100, Ravenwood Lodge. Trophies awarded in each gauge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

16 — Iron Man 150, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

15-16 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

20-23 — Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion, El Dorado Lake. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/KSVetsReunion/.

22-23 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

23 — Southern Kansas Bowhunters 3D Archery Class Shoot (for score), trickle start from 8 to 10 a.m., Anthony Gun Club, 3/4 mile west of K2/K14 highway on N.E. 30 Road, northern side of Anthony Lake. No crossbows, shoot fees $10 for adults, $5 for youth. For more, contact John Elmore at (620) 842-5833.

29 — 27th annual Women’s Charity Shoot, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

30 — 27th annual Couples Fun Shoot, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

JULY

3 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

4-6 — Firecracker 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

6 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

6-7 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Toronto Lake. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Toronto Point West ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

7 — 2-person Pump Gun Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. Fifty targets each. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

8 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

13 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Osage Shelter at Cedar Lake.

13 — Kansas BASS Nation Conservation Day, Milford Reservoir. Tournament runs from safelight to 10 a.m., habitat installation from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:15 to 3 p.m. with lunch provided in between.

13 — Catfish Chasers overnight tournament, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Coffey County Lake (Wolf Creek). Check in at main ramp through gate. $2,000 guaranteed first-place prize. Limited to 40 teams, pre-entry only. Recommended meeting at 7 p.m. July 12, location TBD. Entry must be postmarked by July 3. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Lake Hudson. Takeoff/weigh-in at Salina Lions Club Ramp. Entry fee $60 by July 5, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

13-14 — Sunflower State Games shooting events, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Call for shooting times. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

20 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, any-cat night event, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $1,600 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

20-21 — Sunflower State Games shooting events, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Call for shooting times. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

20-21 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

21 — Kansas Crappie Club Ronald McDonald House benefit kayak tournament, sunrise to noon, Delaware River. Takeoff/weigh-in at Valley Falls ramp. $20 entry fee, single-fish weigh-in.

24-27 — FLW high school fishing summer camp, Murray State University campus, Benton, Ky. $300 per person, registration closes by June 30 or when filled. To sign up for the camp, visit https://bit.ly/2019CostaFLWCamp.

27 — Sunflower State Games Fishing Derby, 8:15 to 9:45 a.m., Hanger Family Fishing Pond. Day-of registration runs from 7:30 to 8 a.m., $5 per person. Online registration begins March 1 and runs through July 20. Must register by June 30 to get a commemorative T-shirt. Age groups are 7 and under, 8-11 and 12-15, prizes given for three biggest catfish and three biggest other fish in each division. For more information, contact Bill Horvath at (913) 306-1110 or whorvath@kc.rr.com.

27 — FLW Foundation Benefit Tournament, Kentucky Lake, Benton, Ky. High schoolers only. Two divisions: boater and kayak. Cost is $200 per boat/kayak. Register at https://bit.ly/2019FLWFoundationTourney.

27 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Redmond Reservoir. Check-in at ramp at dam. $1,000 guaranteed first-place prize. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

27-28 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot and Sunflower State Games 3D archery competition, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

28 — .410 “50” Fun Shoot, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

28 — Southern Kansas Bowhunters 3D Archery Pick Your Shot, trickle start from 8 to 10 a.m., Anthony Gun Club, 3/4 mile west of K2/K14 highway on N.E. 30 Road, northern side of Anthony Lake. No crossbows, shoot fees $10 for adults, $5 for youth. For more, contact John Elmore at (620) 842-5833.

28 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Pomona Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

AUGUST

3 — Dove Hunters “50” Warm Up, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

3 — Capital City Friends of NRA Banquet, Kansas Expocentre’s Ag Hall. 5 p.m. social hour, dinner at 6:30 p.m. Live auction, games, cash bar, limited-edition firearms and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Frank Miles at 785-250-7017 or go to http://www.friendsofnra.org/.

3 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

3 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, Clinton Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

3-4 — Topeka Bowhunters Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at (785) 246-4033.

3-4 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Eisenhower East ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

7 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

10 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clinton Lake Marina.

10 — 2019 Catfish Chasers Reed Cheverolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. (Missouri River). Weigh-in at French Bottoms ramp. $15,000 guaranteed first-place prize, $500 guaranteed Big Fish. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Civic Arena. $150 pre-entry if postmarked before Aug. 1; $175 after. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

10 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Kaw Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Sarge Creek Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Aug. 2, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

12 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

15 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas City. Exact location to be determined.

17 — Ninth annual Sporting Clays for Kids, 8 to 11 a.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, contact Chris at 785-250-5189.

17 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, all-day flathead-only event, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

17-18 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

24-25 — Williamsport Classic 40-target 3D archery shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration begins at 8 a.m., entry fee is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Course closes at 3 p.m. each day. Vendors with archery related products will be present over the weekend. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

24-25 — Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $5,000 guaranteed first-place prize, $250 entry fee if postmarked by Aug. 9; $300 after Aug. 14. Limited to 80 entries. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

25 — Ravenwood Rooster Warm-Up 100 2-Person Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

25 — Southern Kansas Bowhunters 3D Archery Class Shoot (for score), trickle start from 8 to 10 a.m., Anthony Gun Club, 3/4 mile west of K2/K14 highway on N.E. 30 Road, northern side of Anthony Lake. No crossbows, shoot fees $10 for adults, $5 for youth. Will include end-of-year drawing for prizes, enter drawing by coming to previous shoots. For more, contact John Elmore at (620) 842-5833.

SEPTEMBER

4 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

6-7 — Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply’s 17th Annual Wildlife Appreciation and Conservation Days, 2611 W. US-50 highway in Emporia.

7 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

7-8 — Catfish Chasers two-day tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Perry Reservoir. Check-in at south state park ramp, entry fee is $125 per day. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

7-8 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, Milford Reservoir. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Farnum Creek Ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

9 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

13-14 — Justin Corbet Memorial Shoot, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. By registration only.

14 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

14 — PBSS Flathead Club Tournament, any-cat night event, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the Missouri River at White Cloud. $110 entry fee, $400 added to pot. Extra $1,000 added for anyone who breaks club record of 89.79 pounds. For more info, contact Kyle Koehler at (785) 850-0355.

14 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club fishing tournament, Fort Gibson Lake. Takeoff/weigh-in at Toppers Ramp. Entry fee $60 by Sept. 6, $80 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

21 — Kansas Crappie Club Special Olympics Kansas benefit kayak tournament, sunrise to noon, Dragoon Creek. Takeoff/weigh-in at Carbolyn State Park Ramp. $20 entry fee, single-fish weigh-in.

21 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Atchison (Missouri River). Check-in at Atchison city ramp. $2,000 guaranteed first-place prize. For more information, call David Studebaker at (785) 289-0007 or Craig Collings at (816) 261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.

21-22 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D shoot, 1500 S. 1300 Road in Council Grove. Begins at 8 a.m., cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxo5pxbx/.

22 — Mission 22 Fun Bird Dog Tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. All profit to be donated to Mission 22 to help veterans and prevent suicides. For more information, contact 785-817-3937.

28-29 — Whitetail Warmup regular 40-target 3D shoot, T.H.E. Archery Club, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. For more information, visit http://www.thearcheryclub.com.

OCTOBER

2 — Men’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

5 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

5-6 — Kansas Crappie Club fishing tournament, El Dorado Lake. Morning registration, 2:30 p.m. weigh-in at Sailboat Cove Ramp. Team entry fees are $150 for Division 1, $50 for Division 2. For more info, visit kansascrappieclub.com.

6 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, lake picked in drawing, pre-entry required. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

12 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

12-13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club State Championship, Lake Wister. Takeoff/weigh-in at Quarry Island Ramp. Entry fee $120 by Sept. 30, $160 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call (918) 553-0134.

14 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

2020

APRIL

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at (901) 758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

