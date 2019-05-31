The USA Down Syndrome National Swimming team has competed all across the world in places such as Florence, Italy, and Nova Scotia, Canada.

This weekend, the team is in Topeka, competing at the Topeka Swim Association's annual Beach Bash at Blaisdell Pool in Gage Park. And if all goes as planned, the squad and other Down syndrome national teams from across the world, will be coming back to Topeka in the near future.

The USADSS National team is working collaboratively with the Topeka Swim Association to potentially bring a future Down Syndrome World Championship meet to Topeka. The year is yet to be determined, but the first available championship meet could be as soon as 2021.

In trying to host the meet somewhere in the United States for the first time, USADSS national team coach Julie Reilly said Topeka was a no-brainer location in her mind.

"For starters, there are plenty of hotels and a truly great facility," Reilly said of both Blaisdell and Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park, which would host the world championships. "The Topeka Swim Association, they are top of the class in running meets. I love how they do it. We would have plenty of room and I feel like it's best place to bring them all here.

"The Missouri Valley was the first team (in the U.S.) to open its doors to these athletes and we want to keep it at home as close as possible."

Reilly has plenty of knowledge of Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium and the TSA. As a coach in the Missouri Valley Zone for the Kansas City-based Team Swim Academy club program for nearly 30 years, she's brought teams to Topeka on multiple occasions for competition.

And in her eyes, what Topeka has to offer stacks up well with anywhere they've been. Maybe even better.

"The first thing for me is the pool itself," Reilly said. "We need a long course and Topeka has two (Blaisdell, Cap Fed). Hummer can do long course, short course and short course meters. They can handle everything.

"Ultimately DSISO (Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization) will have to come and give the OK, but some of the pools we've swam at throughout the world, we'll be OK. I have no doubts."

Capitol Federal Natatorium has been host to big-time meets in the past, including the Kansas State High School Activities Association's boys and girls state championships every year since 2006. The facility has also hosted Missouri Valley Zone Championships, and for the past couple years, the University of Kansas swim team has hosted a regular-season meet at the pool.

Taking on a world championships would simply be another feather in Topeka's swimming cap.

"Topeka's a beautiful, wonderful place to draw that type of competition," said Richard Allen, president of the Topeka Swim Association. "We've got some very high-end facilities with Capitol Federal Natatorium and Blaisdell. Both are top-notch facilities for hosting swim meets. It was a little bit taken aback to start thinking about something like (the world championships), but the more you thought about the benefits and the community atmosphere that we have here in Topeka, there are very few better places to go for an international-type competition."

Even being considered for such an event, Allen said, speaks volumes about the TSA, its facilities and the impression they've made beyond the city limits.

"That's very humbling to be part of an organization like that," Allen said. "The TSA has worked a long time and very diligently to get that reputation and to put on professional-level meets. The success that we have running and operating the meets that we do every year, I truly believe that was a draw, as well, for Julie to consider us.

"I think it would just be huge. Just the exposure itself would be a boon to the economy, and that's just the local exposure. The international exposure would open doors for future consideration of meets and really open the window to the world that we're here and available to host a really outstanding meet."

A total of 13 members of the USDSS national team — ranging in ages from 16 to 35, including Down Syndrome world-record holder Andres Miyares — are competing at this week's Beach Bash. With the team set to compete in September at the European Championships in Sardinia, Italy, and the 2020 World Championships next March in Turkey, the squad needed some exposure and a chance to record qualifying times swimming at an outdoor, long-course facility like Blaisdell.

The Beach Bash fit those needs. So in December, Reilly got in touch with Allen about the possibility of bringing her team to the meet.

"These athletes have to get a long-course meter time and a lot of them get an opportunity to do that," she said. "Topeka was awesome, and the TSA opened their doors for us so the kids could get their times."

It took only slight modifications to the traditional meet schedule, namely adding a session for 50-meter swims in all four strokes for ages 13-and-over — distances usually contested in younger age divisions.

Once the logistics were worked out, the stage was set for the USADSS team to swim side-by-side with other entries for the meet.

"We started investigating what it would entail and what obstacles we would need to overcome," Allen said. "We had to make sure we had the events they needed so they could have some exposure to those events in a 50-meter pool. There are some 50-meter pools in our LSE, but with the festive mood we have around this, it was a draw to her team to come in. She wanted their first experience to be a festive experience and a joyous one."

The meet will continue Saturday and Sunday at Blaisdell.