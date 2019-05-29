The Kiowa County Mavericks won the 1A Girls State Track and Field Championship over the weekend in Wichita.

The Mavericks took advantage of strong performances in throwing events, sprints and relays to overcome a packed field of 1A teams.

Sabrina Thomas won the 1A girls discuss throw, finished sixth in the girls javelin throw and was fifth in the girls shot put, but she was just one of the many strong performers for the Mavericks.

The relay team of senior Casey Erickson, freshman Addisyn Heinson, sophomore Cameron Erickson and junior Kellie Rhodes won the 1A girls 4x400-meter relay.

Heinson also had success in the 400-meter dash, finishing fourth, just two spots ahead of Rhodes who finished sixth. But possibly her biggest successes came in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, both of which she took second in.

In the 4x800-meter relay, senior Hailey Shaffer joined up with both Cameron and Casey Erickson, as well as senior Regan Rhodes, forming a relay team that finished third.

In the 4x100-meter relay, the Mavericks got an 11th-place finish from the relay team consisting of Rhodes, sophomore Gracie Gray, senior Brecken VandenHoek and senior Hannah Melton.

The Mavericks also had success in the jumping events. VandenHoek took 11th in the triple jump, and Casey Erickson took fifth in the girls long jump.

Melton finished second in the pole vault for the Mavericks, who also got a 10th-place finish from sophomore Madison Yost in the 3200-meter run.

The Mavericks’ victory was just the strongest among some strong girls performances by area teams. Kinsley finished 10th overall in the girls standing.

Ashland finished tied for 21st. South Gray finished tied for 23rd, and Ingalls finished 27th. Coldwater-South Central finished tied for 28th, Rozel-Pawnee Heights finished tied for 32nd, Bucklin finished tied for 37th, Spearville finished tied for 43rd, and Minneola finished tied for 52nd.

On the boys side in 1A, none of the teams from the Dodge City area finished in the top 10.

Almena-Northern Valley was the overall winner. Coldwater-South Central finished 15th, Kinsley finished tied for 20th, as did Bucklin.

South Gray finished 24th. Satanta finished tied for 25th. Ashland finished 28th. Kiowa County finished tied for 30th. Ingalls, Hodgeman County and Rozel-Pawnee Heights all finished amid a six-way tie for 40th. Spearville finished tied for 48th.