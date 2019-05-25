WICHITA — Washburn Rural's girls soccer team has an opportunity to make history on Sunday. The Junior Blues also have an opportunity to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

Rural on Saturday earned a spot in the Class 6A state championship match for the third time by defeating Olathe Northwest 1-0 at Wichita South's Carpenter Stadium.

Freshman Cheyenne Bahadur scored the match's only goal 10 minutes into the opening period, and junior goalkeepers Sharon Ngibuini and Riley Bagshaw combined to make Bahadur's tally hold up by shutting out Olathe Northwest (13-5-2).

Still standing in the way of the Junior Blues' first state crown is Blue Valley West — yes, that's the same BV West team that denied Rural a championship a year ago. BV West eked out a 1-0 win against Rural in the 2018 championship.

Rural (18-2-0) and BV West (16-3-1) will square off at noon Sunday with West advancing to the title game with a 3-0 victory over Rural's Centennial League rival Manhattan in Saturday's other semifinal.

"They've got a very talented team," Washburn Rural coach Brian Hensyel said. "They've won the last two state championships and played in four straight championship games. They're the best Kansas City has to offer, but we think we're pretty good too. It will be a fun game tomorrow."

Northwest might have had the worst record among the remaining 6A teams, but Hensyel knew the Ravens would be far better than their record indicated. He only needed to look at how Northwest reached the semifinals to justify that thinking.

"They just upset two of the top-ranked teams in Kansas City and you don't do that unless you can play, " Hensyel said of Northwest's wins over Shawnee Mission East (2-0) and Blue Valley North (2-1), each of whom had just one loss going into those games. "It doesn't matter what their record is."

At the same time, the schedule Rural puts together in the non-conference prepares the Junior Blues. And once Rural got the lead, Hensyel felt good about his team's chances.

For good reason. In the playoffs, the Junior Blues have not allowed a goal with Saturday's shutout their fourth of the postseason and 12th of the year. Ngibuini went the bulk of the way in goal for the Junior Blues on Saturday, but was forced to leave after getting kicked while diving on a loose ball.

Bagshaw relieved her and made a couple key saves late to preserve the win.

"Our defense was outstanding," Hensyel said. "We know getting that first goal is huge for us because our defense can make that stand up."

Rural's lone goal was a bit fortunate. Caralee Legg played the ball in on a corner kick and Carly Bachelor headed the ball toward the goal. A Northwest defender blocked the shot and Bahadur corralled the loose ball and poked it for the only goal of the game.

"I felt like when that happened early, there would be more goals," Hensyel said. "We had some really good chances in the second half and hit the crossbar."

Rural is playing in its sixth consecutive 6A final four, and BV West is seeking its third straight 6A crown and making its fourth consecutive appearance in the title match. The Jaguars lost 2-1 to Shawnee Mission West in 2016 before beating BV North and Rural the past two seasons.

Rural also reached the 6A title match in 2015, but lost a 2-1 decision to Blue Valley Northwest.

Manhattan finished its season with a 14-4-1 record. The third-place game was canceled.

WASHBURN RURAL 1, OLATHE NORTHWEST 0

Olathe Northwest;0;0;—;0

Washburn Rural;1;0;—;1

Washburn Rural — Goal: Bahadur. Assists — Legg, Bachelor. Shutout — S. Ngibuini, Bagshaw.