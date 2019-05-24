KSHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Wichita

Note—All other events rained out, postponed to 7:30 a.m. Saturday. All track events have been re-flighted with timed finals. All field events will have only four trials, except for high jump and pole vault.

BOYS

CLASS 3A

Team scores

Riverton 10, Santa Fe Trail 10, Girard 8, Hoisington 8, Hiawatha 6, Nemaha Central 6, Perry-Lecompton 5, Riley County 5, Galena 4, Larned 4, Kingman 3, Silver Lake 3, Beloit 2, Norton 2, Caney 1, Smoky Valley 1.

Individual results

3,200m run—1. Rutledge, Riverton, 9:32.83. 2. Logue, Girard, 9:49.32. 3. Hodge, Hiawatha, 9:51.40. 4. Kulp, Riley County, 9:52.79. 5. Oglesby, Galena, 9:54.42. 6. Pearce, Kingman, 10:12.12. 7. Hall, Norton, 10:12.31. 8. Heline, Smoky Valley, 10:17.31.

Triple jump—1. Reed, Santa Fe Trail, 44-81/2. 2. Robinson, Hoisington, 44-1/4. 3. Schmelzle, Nemaha Central, 43-111/2. 4. Mallonee, Perry-Lecompton, 43-43/4. 5. Skelton, Larned, 43-0. 6. Matzke, Silver Lake, 42-11. 7. Palen, Beloit, 42-0. 8. Richey, Caney, 41-113/4.

CLASS 2A

Team scores

Hillsboro 20, Meade 13, Garden Plain 10, Yates Center 10, Plainville 9, Ellis 8, Lawrence Seabury 6, Leoti 6, Shawnee Maranatha 6, Hoxie 5, Ell-Saline 4, Jackson Heights 4, Jefferson North 4, Northeast Arma 3, Remington 3, Stanton County 3, Syracuse 2, Sterling 1.

Individual results

3,200m run—1. Splechter, Yates Center, 9:45.06. 2. Thompson, Meade, 9:55.29. 3. Nelson, Lawrence Seabury, 9:56.96. 4. Friess, Hoxie, 10:10.06. 5. Pentlin, Jefferson North, 10:14.70. 6. Brown, Remington, 10:18.46. 7. Atchison, Northeast Arma, 10:19.78. 8. Dutton, Sterling, 10:25.78.

Shot put—1. Shaw, Hillsboro, 54-81/2. 2. Casey, Plainville, 54-4. 3. Friesen, Shawnee Maranatha, 50-31/2. 4. Cordova, Garden Plain, 49-61/4. 5. Davenport, Ell-Saline, 49-31/4. 6. Byers, Garden Plain, 48-113/4. 7. Haukap, Garden Plain, 48-93/4. 8. Staab, Plainville, 43-33/4.

Pole vault—1. Hein, Hillsboro, 13-0. 2. Eck, Ellis, 13-0. 3. Porter, Leoti, 12-6. 4. Haynes, Meade, 12-0. 5. Ahlgren, Jackson Heights, 12-0. 6. Gerard, Stanton County, 11-6. 7. Brummett, Syracuse, 1-6. 8. Balk, Northeast Arma, 11-6.

CLASS 1A

Team scores

St. John’s Beloit 13, Central Christian 10, Axtell 8, Bucklin 8, Northern Valley 6, Sharon Springs 6, Hanover 5, Osborne 5, Tribune 4, Burlingame 31/2, Waverly 31/2, Berean Academy 2, Quinter 2, Olpe 1, Chase County 1/2, Hamilton 1/2.

Individual results

3,200m run—1. Oswalt, Central Christian, 9:53.80. 2. Buessing, Axtell, 10:07.78. 3. Fischer, Sharon Springs, 10:11.04. 4. Delaney, Osbornee, 10:23.45. 5. Yanez, Tribune, 10:30.37. 6. Bates, St. John’s Beloit, 10:32.83. 7. Janzen, Berean Academy, 10:34.62. 8. Redeker, Olpe, 10:35.35.

High jump—1. Palen, St. John’s Beloit, 6-101/2. 2. Estes, Bucklin, 6-6. 3. Bach, Northern Valley, 6-2. 4. Peters, Hanover, 6-2. 5. (tie) Lacey, Waverly & Lewis, Burlingame, 6-2. 7. Havlas, Quinter, 6-2. 8. (tie) Buettner, Hamilton & Schroer, Chase County, 6-0.

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Team scores

Colby 10, Nemaha Central 10, Riley County 8, Scott City 8, Santa Fe Trail 7, Clay Center 6, Cheney 5, Hiawatha 5, Phillipsburg 5, Fredonia 4, Silver Lake 4, Osage City 3, Beloit 2, Prairie View 1.

Individual results

3,200m run—1. Murdock, Colby, 11:56.38. 2. Hawkins, Scott City, 12:00.24. 3. Larson, Clay Center, 12:13.15. 4. Morey, Hiawatha, 12:21.97. 5. Smith, Fredonia, 12;23.84. 6. Reno, Cheney, 12;27.45. 7. Burks, Beloit, 12:28.26. 8. Allen, Prairie View, 12:35.74.

Discus—1. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 139-6. 2. Burton, Riley County, 136-11. 3. Guyle, Santa Fe Trail, 124-0. 4. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 122-2. 5. Clark, Silver Lake, 120-3. 6. Crawford, Osage City, 117-11. 7. Grusing, Cheney, 114-3. 8. Cashier, Santa Fe Trail, 114-2.

CLASS 2A

Team scores

Trego 13, Jefferson North 10, KC Christian 10, Goessel 8, Bluestem 6, Hoxie 6, Shawnee Maranatha 41/2, Sterling 41/2, Ellinwood 4, Oakley 3, Rossville 3, Ellsworth 2, Stanton County 2, Remington 1, Hutchinson Trinity 1/2, Plainville 1/2.

Individual results

3,200m run—1. Wagner, KC Christian, 11:31.49. 2. H.Giefer, Trego, 11:44.38. 3. Diercks, Hoxie, 12:13.65. 4. S.Giefer, Trego, 12:18.89. 5. Hammeke, Ellinwood, 12:28.59. 6. Streit, Rossville, 12:28.59. 7. Peterson, Stanton County, 12:38.30. 8. Brown, Remington, 12:51.20.

High jump—1. Manville, Jefferson North, 5-2. 2. Clark, Goessel, 5-2. 3. Masters, Bluestem, 5-2. 4. (tie) Morris, Sterling & Pelham, Shawnee Maranatha, 5-2. 6. Lowrie, Oakley, 5-0. 7. Tenbrink, Ellsworth, 5-0. 8. (tie) Hammersmith, Hutchinson Trinity & Staab, Plainville, 5-0.

CLASS 1A

Team scores

Lincoln 16, Centralia 10, Frankfort 10, Berean Academy 8, Rolla 8, South Gray 8, Kiowa County 7, Ashland 6, Marais des Cygnes 6, Troy 6, Hanover 5, Olpe 5, Osborne 5, Hope 4, Golden Plains 3, Pike Valley 3, Hill City 2.

Individual results

3,200m run—1. Vath, Lincoln, 11:27.53. 2. Topham, Berean Academy, 11:53.33. 3. Harris, Ashland, 12:19.37. 4. Smith, Olpe, 12:21.75. 5. Stewart, Lincoln, 12;23.73. 6. Barraza, Pike Valley, 12:26.39. 7. Ford, Lincoln, 12:35.10. 8. Lund, Natoma, 13:08.95.

Long jump—1. Ebert, Frankfort, 17-43/4. 2. Hart, Rolla, 17-1. 3. Masters, Troy, 16-111/4. 4. Doebele, Hanover, 16-8 1/2. 5. Erickson, Kiowa County, 16-6. 6. Miller, Golden Plains, 16-41/2. 7. Carlson, Pawnee Heights, 16-23/4. 8. Foster, Waverly, 16-21/2.

Javelin—1. Lueger, Centralia, 140-2. 2. Torres, South Gray, 137-11. 3. Walbeck, Marais des Cygnes, 134-6. 4. Brown, Osborne, 133-5. 5. Brockmeier, Hope, 129-4. 6. Thomas, Kiowa County, 125-8. 7. Keith, Hill City, 125-4. 8. Hartman, Spearville, 124-8.