Six Lady Vikings earned All-CKL honors

LINDSBORG —Six of Smoky Valley High School softball players earned Central Kansas League honors in the postseason on Wednesday.

Two Vikings made first-team. Lauren Barnes, a junior, took first-team as a pitcher and Madi Toll made it as the designated player. Lindsey Gerlach closed out her senior year as a second-team outfielder.

Three more Vikings received honorable mentioned. Two of them are seniors. Addison Haiden made it as a first baseman and Kira Haxton at shortstop. Claire Broxterman, a sophomore, also earned honorable mention as a catcher.

Schroeder, DeWitt make second-team

INMAN—The highlight for Inman High School softball is two players received second-team All-Heart of America honors. Six Teutons in total made all-league honors.

Ashytn Schroeder made second-team as an outfielder, and Macy Dewitt made it as an infielder.

Kennedy Shober (designated player), Rachel Harman (catcher ) and Hope Schriner (infielder) received honorable mention.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow him on Twitter @Petes_Picks_orour sports page