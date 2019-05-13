So, it begins. The McPherson High School girls soccer team returned to the postseason after finishing the year at 15-1.

The Bullpups are the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A South/Central Regional, while Bishop Carroll High School holds the top seed. McPherson will host its regional division beginning on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Bullpups will take on the winner of Great Bend High School and Arkansas City High School matchup. Both teams will go toe-to-toe on Monday during its play-in game.

If the Bullpups win, they will advance to the regional championship and host the winner of the Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School and Salina South High School game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

