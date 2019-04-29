The McPherson College baseball team wrapped up their three-game series with the York College Panthers on Sunday with a 6-3 loss on Senior Day.

It was a tough day offensively for the Bulldogs, who out hit the visitors 12-10, but struggled to push runs across. In all, 17 Bulldogs reached base, and 14 of them were left stranded. Lane Fleming was the offensive leader for the Bulldogs. Playing in his final game in front of the home crowd, Fleming delivered a 4-for-4 performance and drove in one of the three Bulldog runs. Brevin Baessler and Mark Strebin also recorded multiple hits, Baessler 2-for-5 while Strebin finished 2-for-4.

On defense, the Bulldogs gave the ball to Dylan Marble to start the game. He pitched the first six innings and was solid. He ended up allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. The final three innings were thrown by Tyler Dunn and Adam Tabor. Dunn gave up two unearned runs in one inning of work, and Tabor surrendered the final Panther run in two innings of action.

The Bulldogs got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning, but immediately gave that run back half an inning later. From there, Mac would go scoreless over the next six innings, before finally getting back on the board in the bottom of the ninth. They trailed 6-1 heading into their final at bat. They scored two runs in the inning, and had the bases loaded with the winning run at the plate. Unfortunately, the rally ended with a fielder's choice on a nice play by York's shortstop.

With the loss, the Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 36-15 record and a 22-11 mark in the KCAC, both program bests. The good news is that with the season they have had, the Bulldogs have met one of their team goals, which was to make it to the KCAC conference tournament. The bad news is that with Sunday's loss, the Bulldog fall into a tie for third place with York College. Because the Panthers took two of three from the Bulldogs this weekend, they have the tie-breaker, and the Bulldogs will fall to the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

The KCAC tournament will get underway on Wednesday. They Bulldogs will play York again in the opening round, likely at 7 p.m. in Great Bend.



