MULVANE— The McPherson High School girls soccer team continue to put away teams in a dominating fashion as the Lady Pups shut out Mulvane High School 4-0 on Tuesday, improving the record of 11-1 and extending the winning streak to seven in a row.

Mulvane went into Tuesday's league match with a 9-2 record and only giving up seven goals all season. However, the Wildcats couldn't handle the fire power of McPherson's offense.

"They play hard defensively and get a lot of players behind the ball and have frustrated a lot of good offenses this season," Bullpups Head Coach Chris Adrian said. "Our attack showed it is more than just speed and power."

Anna Nason had a big first half as she scored two goals with the assists from Kenzie Godwin. Godwin picked up her first goal of the night in the second half with the help from Claire Hedlund. Then a corner pass from Jaycee Burghart to Daphne Carrillo closed out the Wildcats in the final stretch of the match. It was Carrillo's first goal of the season.

"Kenzee Godwin, Claire Hedlund, and Anna Nason played some great combinations in tight spaces to create scoring chances," Adrian said. "Our midfield triangle tired out the Mulvane midfield. Once they got tired, the game opened up and created lots of space in transition, which is not something you want to give Hannah Hageman and Jaycee Burghart because they will pick you apart which is what happened tonight. Daphne Carrillo also had a solid game, marking Mulvane’s best player and switching the point of attack when she got the ball."

The defense show dominance once again as McPherson recorded its sixth shutout this season. It was the younger Pups in the midfield that continued to show improvements each week and continued to show the depth on the roster. Riley Hett and Lakyn Schieferecke shared playing time at goalkeeper. Both combined for three saves. Schieferecke picked up two in the first half, and Hett had one in the second half.

"Defensively we played solid tonight, and kept Mulvane from creating anything dangerous in front of the goal," Adrian said. "Now that we have got just about everyone back and healthy on the team, our depth is starting to show. In the midfield alone, we’ve got Stacey Pham, Belle Alexander, Olivia Rodriguez and Lauren Labertew. Any of those three would probably start on most other high school teams. There is still a lot of work to be done in the next three weeks, but I’m liking how this team is shaping up."

McPherson will return home on Friday to take on Newton High School at 6:30 p.m.

