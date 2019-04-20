Bird dog enthusiasts have an opportunity to show off their pups' skills and help a good cause at the same time this fall during the Mission 22 Fun Bird Dog Tournament.

The event, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden, will benefit Mission 22, an organization designed to help veterans and prevent suicide.

"Mission 22 helps prevent veterans from taking their lives, and that hit home with me as three of my Marine buddies have taken their lives in recent years," organizer Jacob Edwards said.

Edwards added that he is working on getting some former Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs players to come out to the event for the first couple of hours of the tournament, as well.

For more information on the event, contact Edwards at 785-817-3937.

GREAT BEND

Wings and Wetlands Festival set for May 3-4

Great Bend will host one of the nation's top bird-watching celebrations next month when the Wings and Wetlands Festival comes to town May 3-4, putting participants just minutes away from two flourishing wetlands covering nearly 50,000 acres, just in time for the peak of the spring migration season.

Participants will be able to take guided tours of Cheynne Bottoms Wildlife Area and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge, as well as attend workshops and educational events. Registration costs $225, which includes meals but not lodging, and can be done online at http://www.nature.org/wingsandwetlands. For an additional fee, guided tours also will be offered of nearby greater prairie chicken leks.

"Up to 150 bird species may be observed, ranging from rare whooping cranes to shy, fist-sized rails," the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a news release. "And it’s not uncommon to have thousands of waterfowl in the area at that time, with all males in gorgeous breeding plumage. Upland habitats will hold many species of sparrows, meadowlarks, game birds and raptors. Wooded areas should be brightly decorated with migrating warblers and other great finds. Raptors observed range from captivating burrowing owls to majestic bald eagles."

For more information on the event, go online or call the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at 877-243-9268.

PARSONS

DU chapter to host crawfish boil

The Parsons chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host a crawfish boil beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tom Davis Chevrolet, 2831 N. 16th Street in Parsons.

Tickets are $25 for single ticket, but $15 for current DU members. The event will include raffles, games and a silent auction.

For more information, contact Jeff Padgett at 620-423-1794 or Ron Holsteen at 620-485-4769.

PRATT

Miller named KDWPT assistant secretary

Mike Miller, a 35-year employee of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, has been named the assistant secretary of the department.

Miller, who replaces Keith Sexson after his retirement last December, will assume his new duties on Monday, according to a news release from the KDWPT.

“Mike has been an invaluable member of our team for more than three decades. He has been involved in almost every aspect of the department and has a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to his new role,” KDWPT Secretary Brad Loveless said in the release. “He is a great communicator and is well-respected by all who know him. I am looking forward to working closely with him as we grow our programs and serve our constituents.”

Miller grew up in Greensburg and graduated from Kansas State University with bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Graphic Design in 1982. After a short stint with the El Dorado Times newspaper, he was selected to be the wildlife illustrator for the Kansas Fish and Game Commission and Kansas Wildlife magazine.

He went on to serve as the magazine’s associate editor, editor, and his current position of chief of the Information Production Section, overseeing production of the magazine, all hunting and fishing regulation pamphlets, atlases and brochures and social media presence. In addition to his information duties, Miller also served as a special assistant to the Assistant Secretary, managing various special programs and committees, including Pass It On, a hunter recruitment and retention program.

"I am humbled and excited to be a part of Secretary Loveless' vision for KDWPT's future," Miller said in the release. "Current Wildlife, Fisheries and Boating staff are as talented and dedicated as any I've seen, and I look forward to working with them to carry on the amazing legacies of previous assistant secretaries."

COLBY

KWPT Commission meeting set for Thursday

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Colby Community Building in Colby.

Among items on the agenda will be general discussion on fishing regulations, park regulations and portable blinds on public lands.

The workshop session will include discussion on drones, electronic licensing, fees, E-bicycles and the otter season.

After recessing at 5 p.m., the commission will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to hold public hearing on furbearers and coyote regulations, field trial permits, waterfowl regulations, migratory doves and hunting, furharvesting and discharge of firearms on department lands and waters.