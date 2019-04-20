SALINA – It happened again, the McPherson girls swim team took on the bigger schools and came out on top on Friday at the Salina South Invitational. With the meet victory the Lady Bullpups remain unbeaten for the season.

As a team, McPherson Rolled up 497 points to easily outdistance runner-up Great Bend who had 375. Haysville/Campus (287), Salina Central (265) and Emporia (214) rounded out the top five in the 11-team invitational.

The Lady Bullpups were led by individual gold medalist Kierstan Trost, who won the 200 Freestyle, Macie Carlson winning the 100 Butterfly and the quartet of Katie Stucky, Helayna Mader, Marissa Pearcy and Trost closing out the meet with a big win in the 400 Freestyle Relay. McPherson swimmers also scored new state qualification times in four events as well as one gaining a new state consideration time in the 100 Breaststroke.

“Today was an amazing meet for all of the girls,” Bullpups Head Coach Abby Bradstreet said. “Every single one of them looked great in the water and we had over half of our swims earning personal best times. We also had some new state qualification swims as well a one new state consideration swim. I honestly couldn’t have been prouder of these girls as they go out and have a great time while being successful.”

The Lady Bullpup swimmers are now over halfway through the regular 2019 season, and will look to continue their unbeaten string when they enter a busy stretch next week. Yhey return to the pool for a meet in Hutchinson on Tuesday before traveling to Emporia on Thursday.

Team Scoring:

1. McPherson, 497

2. Great Bend, 375

3. Haysville/Campus, 287

4. Salina Central, 265

5. Emporia, 214

6. Dodge City,140

7. Junction City 99,

T-8. Salina South, Liberal 85

9 Holcomb, 66

10. Hays, 57

Lady Bullpup Individual Results:

200 Medley Relay – 2. Lady Bullpups A (Karik Elliott, Kaylie Ryan, Macie Carlson, Avery Vanderwege) 2:05.10; 5. Lady Bullpups B (Zoey Whorton, Hope Williams, Kierstan Trost, Marissa Pearcy) 2:12.65.

200 Freestyle – 1. Kierstan Trost 2:10.03; 7. Helayna Mader – 2:25.52; 12. Avery Vanderwege 2:34.55.

200 Individual Medley – 2. Katie Stucky 2:40.01; 4. Ellie Brumbaugh 2:42.50; 11. Zoe Vontz 2:59.17.

50 Freestyle – 3. Kierstan Trost 27.02; 5. Macie Carlson 27.70; 6. Kaylie Ryan 27.95.

100 Butterfly – 1. Macie Carlson 1:07.59; 8. Ashley Achilles 1:23.05; 9. Ashley Moore 1:23.08.

100 Freestyle – 5. Karik Elliott 1:00.93; 9. Avery Vanderwege 1:03.96; 11. Helayna Mader 1:04.54.

500 Freestyle – 2. Katie Stucky 6:12.69; 3. Marissa Pearcy 6:16.41; 12. Jensen Mierkiewicz 7:00.11.

200 Freestyle Relay – 3. Lady Bullpups A (Ellie Brumbaugh, Avery Vanderwege, Helayna Mader, Katie Stucky) 1:52.58; 8. Lady Bullpups B (Jensen Mierkiewicz, Zoey Whorton, Ashley Achilles, Hope Williams) 2:00.51.

100 Backstroke – 3. Marissa Pearcy 1:10.45; 4. Karik Elliott 1:10.58; 6. Zoey Whorton 1:13.33.

100 Breaststroke – 3. Kaylie Ryan 1:19.93; 4. Ellie Brumbaugh 1:21.54; 9. Hope Williams 1:28.66.

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Lady Bullpups A (Katie Stucky, Helayna Mader, Marissa Pearcy, Kierstan Trost) 4:08.03; 3. Lady Bullpups B (Macie Carlson, Kaylie Ryan, Ellie Brumbaugh, Karik Elliott) 4:10.30.

New State Qualification Times:

Kierstan Trost in both the 200- and 50-Freestyle.

Macie Carlson in the 100-Butterfly.

Smoky Valley 400 Freestyle Relay quartet of Macie Carlson, Kaylie Ryan, Ellie Brumbaugh and Karik Elliott.

New State Consideration Times:

Ellie Brumbaugh in the 100 Breaststroke.

