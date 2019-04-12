HAYSVILLE – They did it once again, the McPherson girls swim team won another meet on Thursday at the Haysville/Campus Invitational. Winning again over bigger schools also means the Lady Bullpup swimmers are still unbeaten for the 2019 season at 5-0.

Not only did they win, they won big by putting 474 team points in the books to finish a whopping 157 points ahead of second-place Maize South who had 317. Host Haysville/Campus finished third with 313 while Maize at 278 and Salina Central with 208 rounded out the top five of the eleven teams that competed.

“Today was such a fun meet for the team,”Lady Bullpup Head Coach Abby Bradstreet said. “The girls swam extremely well and continue to impress every time they are in the pool. This was our first year coming to this meet and we were able to swim against some teams we probably will not see again until the State Swim Meet.”

In the individual swims, Kierstan Trost won a gold in the 200 Individual Medley, while taking second in the 100 Freestyle. Kaylie Ryan also earned a silver by finishing second in the 50 Freestyle. One State Consideration mark was made by Katie Stucky in the 500 Freestyle.

Also gaining first-place finishes for McPherson were the 200 Freestyle Relay quartet of Kaylie Ryan, Avery Vanderwege, Marissa Pearcy and Trost, as well as the 400 Freestyle Relay team of Stucky, Vanderwege, Pearcy and Trost.

“It’s always good to give the girls different competition and they continue to shine at every showing,” Coach Bradstreet said. “We are now halfway through our season and being undefeated really says something for how hard these girls work. I cannot wait to see how they finish out the second half of the season.”

Next up for the Lady Bullpup swimmers will not be until Friday, April 19 when they travel to Salina.

Team Scoring:

1. McPherson 474

2. Maize South 317

3. Campus 313

4. Maize 278

5. Salina Central 208

6. Hutchinson 203

7. Wichita Heights 174

8. Wichita North 115

9. El Dorado 106

10. Wichita South 72

11. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 28.

Lady Bullpup individual results:

200 Medley Relay – 3. Lady Bullpups A (Karik Elliott, Kaylie Ryan, Macie Carlson, Ellie Brumbaugh) 2:06.55; 7. Lady Bullpups B (Hope Williams, Jensen Mierkiewicz, Katie Stucky, Ashley Achilles) 2:16.85.

200 Freestyle – 5. Helayna Mader 2:27.82; 7. Avery Vanderwege 2:30.19; 10. Jensen Mierkiewicz 2:34.74.

200 Individual Medley – 1. Kierstan Trost 2:32.06; 5. Ellie Brumbaugh 2:43.52; 10. Zoe Vontz 2:56.27.

50 Freestyle – 2. Kaylie Ryan 27.81; 3. Macie Carlson 28.17; 9. Helayna Mader 28.94.

100 Butterfly – 5. Katie Stucky 1:18.59; 10. Ashley Moore 1:24.14.

100 Freestyle – 2. Kierstan Trost 59.35; 5. Macie Carlson 1:02.62; 6. Marissa Pearcy 1:03.49.

500 Freestyle – 3. Katie Stucky 6:12.84; 4. Karik Elliott 6:14. 25.

200 Freestyle Relay – 1. Lady Bullpups A (Kaylie Ryan, Avery Vanderwege, Marissa Pearcy, Kierstan Trost) 1:51.45; 7. Lady Bullpups B (Ashley Achilles, Zoey Whorton, Hope Williams, Helayna Mader) 1:58.87.

100 Backstroke – 6. Marissa Pearcy 1:10.19; 7. Karik Elliott 1:11.05.

100 Breaststroke – 3. Kaylie Ryan 1:20.14; 5. Ellie Brumbaugh 1:23.45; 10. Hope Williams 1:28.13.

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Lady Bullpups A (Katie Stucky, Avery Vanderwege, Marissa Pearcy, Kierstan Trost) 4:11.16; 4. Lady Bullpups B (Macie Carlson, Heylana Mader, Ellie Brumbaugh, Karik Elliott) 4:16.63.

State Consideration: Katie Stucky in the 500 Freestyle.

