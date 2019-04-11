HAYS— The Swedes baseball team picked up a big 17-6 win over NCAA Division II, Fort Hays State University.

Bethany scored early and often in this one, starting things off with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Tigers answered with a single run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. FHSU then added another run in the bottom of the second before the Swedes plated four runs in the top of the third inning. The Tigers added one more run in the bottom of the fourth. Bethany struck again in the top of the sixth with two runs before FHSU plated three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Bethany rebounded with two runs in the seventh, four in the eighth, and two in the ninth.

The Details . . .

Four Swedes recorded a multiple hit game; Luis Duran, senior infielder, had five hits while Joseph Kelleher, junior outfielder, recorded four hits.Tyler Horchem, senior infielderand James Duvall, senior outfielder, each had three hits. Three other Swedes added hits to the mix in the context. As a team, the Swedes recorded 18 hits, eight of which were for extra bases.

A group of Swedes worked from the mound starting with Josh Macat, sophomore pitcher. Macat allowed two earned runs on three hits in 1.2 innings. Gus Lopez, senior pitcher, then came in to allow one earned run on three hits in two innings. Alexander Foxworthy, sophomore pitcher, then allowed two runs, one earned on three hits in two innings. Brayden McAlister, freshman pitcher, then allowed one unearned run on two hits in zero innings. Edwar Melendez, senior pitcher, earned the win allowing zero runs on zero hits in 2.1 innings. Finally, Cohl Bohannan, sophomore pitcher, allowed no runs on one hit in one inning.





