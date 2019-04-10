LOCAL AND STATE

Topeka-born LPGA founder Smith dies at 89

Marilynn Smith, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour whose 21 victories, two majors and endless support of her tour led to her induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, died Tuesday. She was 89. She died in Goodyear, Ariz., surrounded by family and friends, the LPGA Tour said.

Born in Topeka, Smith attended the University of Kansas and won the 1949 national individual intercollege championship after having to scrap up the money for travel expenses. She often told about her father going to the athletic director to ask for financial help and he was told, "It's too bad your daughter is not a boy."

That was her first taste of gender discrimination, and she spent a lifetime working toward opportunity for women in golf.

Smith had turned pro in 1949 at a time when equipment companies began to recognize the potential for growth in golf after World War II. She signed a $5,000 contract with Spalding for up to 100 clinics a year, and she eventually had a signature line of golf clubs.

She won the 1954 Fort Wayne Open for the first of her 21 LPGA titles, and captured her two majors in the 1963 Titleholders, where she beat Mickey Wright by one shot in an 18-hole playoff. Smith won the Titleholders again the following year.

Smith was president of the LPGA from 1958 to 1960, and in 1973 she became the first woman to work a PGA Tour event as a TV broadcaster.

The LPGA Tour began in 1950. Shirley Spork and Marlene Bauer Hagge are now the only surviving founders.

Chiefs' preseason opponents announced

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers at home during the 2019 preseason, the National Football League announced Tuesday when it listed preseason schedules for the entire league.

The Chiefs will open the preseason against the Bengals and play the 49ers during Week 3, although dates and times have yet to be announced. Kansas City will play its second preseason game at Pittsburgh and close the four-week tuneup season with a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

WU baseball routs first-place Missouri Southern

Washburn baseball trounced Missouri Southern 10-3 on Tuesday at Falley Field in Topeka, scoring four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to break open what was once a 2-all game.

The Ichabods (15-17, 9-13 MIAA) took the lead for good on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly by third baseman Lane Harvey, and the floodgates opened from there. Shortstop Xavier De Leon doubled to score a run, catcher Steven Jacobson plated a run with a single and first baseman Brady Hoover doubled in Jacobson to make the lead 4-1, the 1-2-3 hitters in the WU lineup coming through with consecutive RBI knocks.

Left fielder Wyatt Featherston got the scoring started in the fifth with a two-run double to left center, and Jacobson capped the scoring by plating pair with a single to left.

Nathan Lorenzen threw three innings of relief to pick up the win over first-place Missouri Southern (24-11, 15-6).

Balanced KU baseball tops Missouri State

Kansas baseball picked up its second straight win with an 11-6 victory over Missouri Southern on Tuesday night at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks (17-15) got three RBI from third baseman Sam Messinger, who finished 2-for-5, and a solo home run from second baseman James Costentino. Nine different KU players picked up at least one RBI in the rout.

Hayden wins Piper tournament golf title

Hayden won the team championship in Monday's seven-school Piper Invitational boys golf tournament at Dub's Dread, placing four golfers in the top 10.

The Wildcats, who won 336-339 over Basehor-Linwood, were led by Brady Bohannon and Kade Grunert, who finished fourth and fifth individually. Bohannon shot an 82 and Grunert an 83. Mac Piles shot an 85 to finish ninth while Joey Connor was 10th with an 86.

Plaque honoring Gunner Kelley's service to be unveiled

A plaque that will be installed at Topeka High to recognize Gunner Kelley's more than two decades of contributions to the school and community will be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the east side of Topeka High in Constitution Plaza.

The plaque will be added to the base of the USS Topeka ship's bell. Following speakers, guests are invited to move to the student cafeteria. Kelley is Topeka High's former swimming coach and also coached baseball in addition to heading High's Jr. ROTC program for many years.

Wildcats to join WSU alums in TBT Wichita regional

The Basketball Tournament announced Tuesday that Purple & Black, an alumni team representing Kansas State, has been accepted to compete in TBT's Wichita regional July 25-28 at Koch Arena.

The Basketball Tournament, which enters its sixth year, consists of regional championships across the country, culminating in a $2 million winner-take-all championship game. All games will be shown live on ESPN networks.

The Purple & Black roster will include former Wildcats DJ Johnson, Curtis Kelly, Marcus Foster, Justin Edwards, Akeem Wright, Martavious Irving and Thomas Gipson. A TBT news release said other players under consideration include former All-Americans Michael Beasley and Jacob Pullen along with graduating seniors Dean Wade, Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes.