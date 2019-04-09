Items for the Recreation Calendar are published free of charge. They will not be taken over the telephone and will not be published any other day of the week. Send information by mail (with a daytime phone number) to Sports: Recreation Calendar, Topeka Capital-Journal, 100 S.E. 9th St., Suite 500, Topeka KS 66612; by fax to 295-1230; or by email to sports@cjonline.com. Items must be received by noon Monday to ensure publication Tuesday and will run chronologically on a space-available basis. All phone numbers are 785 area code unless otherwise noted. Tryout information will run once per team.

BASEBALL

Instruction



Jerad Head Baseball: professional hitting, pitching and fielding instructions for all ages. Private, group and team lessons. Contact Jerad Head at 845-5832 or headbaseball@hotmail.com.

Smith Baseball & Softball Academy: Professional hitting, pitching, fielding, and catching instruction for Baseball and Softball. Ages 7 - Adult. Visit http://www.smithbaseballacademy.com or email info@smithbaseballacademy.com.

Leagues

Southwest Youth Athletic Association is accepting player and team registrations for the 2019 season. Visit http://www.kenberryleague.com for more information.

Tournaments

April 12-14 — SYAA Preseason Tournament. 3-game guarantee. Registration $200 for 8U, $375 for 10U-14U. For more, go to https://www.kenberryleague.com or contact Art Oczko at hurricaneditka75@yahoo.com.

May 11 — Abilene Baseball Club Tournament, Abilene Parks and Recreation Complex, 1020 N.W. 8th in Abilene. 8U machine pitch, 9U-12U. $200 per team, $5 gate fee, deadline May 1. Top two teams in each age division awarded. Checks payable to Abilene Baseball Club. Send checks to Jed Smith, 316 NE 6th, Abilene, KS 67410. For more info, contact Jed Smith at 280-9702 or jedediahjordan@gmail.com.

BASKETBALL

Instruction

April 13 — Topeka area MAYB Tournament, girls and boys grades 3 through 12. 3-game guarantee. Register at MAYB.com or contact Rick Bloomquist at (620) 343-5102.

June 1-2 — Jeff Mittie All-Star Camp, girls grades 9-12, Kansas State University. $155 per camper, includes dorm night and all meals. $125 per commuter camper, includes dinner on June 1. Register by April 15 for a $10 price deduction. For more info or to register, visit http://www.jeffmittiebasketball.com, call (785) 532-6970 or e-mail Sadie Murren at smurren@kstatesports.com.

June 15-16 — Topeka Area MAYB Summer Jam Tournament, girls and boys grades 3 through 12. 5-game guarantee. Register at MAYB.com or contact Rick Bloomquist at (620) 343-5102.

June 17-19 — Jeff Mittie Junior Wildcats Overnight Camp, girls grades 4-8. $295 for a resident with all meals included, $225 for commuter with all meals but breakfast included. $20 off if registered by April 15. For more info or to register, visit http://www.jeffmittiebasketball.com, call (785) 532-6970 or e-mail Sadie Murren at smurren@kstatesports.com.

June 19-21 — Jeff Mittie Team Camp, open to AAU, varsity, JV and freshman girls teams with minimum of eight players. Four games guaranteed in two-day option, five games in three-day option. Cost for two-day is $135 for resident, $95 for commuter. Three-day option is $155 for resident or $110 for commuter. $20 off if registered by April 15. For more info or to register, visit http://www.jeffmittiebasketball.com, call (785) 532-6970 or e-mail Sadie Murren at smurren@kstatesports.com.

July 15-18 — Jeff Mittie Day Camp, 9 a.m. to noon each day, girls grades K-6, focus on fundamentals and techniques. $125 per entry, $10 off if registered by April 15. For more info or to register, visit http://www.jeffmittiebasketball.com, call (785) 532-6970 or e-mail Sadie Murren at smurren@kstatesports.com.

CYCLING

Instruction

June 3-7 — iCan Shine Bike Program for individuals 8 years or older with disabilities. Cost is $100, one 75-minute session per day. For more information, contact Easterseals Capper Foundation at 272-4060 or email intake@escfks.com.

HORSESHOES

Leagues

Open, non-sanctioned league, 6 p.m. each Monday, April 1 through Oct. 28, 2019, at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Free participation for males and females of all ages. For more info, contact Earl Romine at 633-0890 or visit http://www.topekahorseshoe.com/.

NHPA-sanctioned league, 5:45 p.m. each Thursday, April 4 through Oct. 31, 2019, at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Annual fee is $43 for men and women, juniors $7. For more info, contact Larry Collette at 456-5001 or visit http://www.topekahorseshoe.com/.

Tournaments

April 13 — Cadet & Juniors Tournament, 1 p.m. at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Ages 18 and under only. No entry fee required. For more info, contact Earl Romine at 633-0890.

RUNNING

Events

April 13 — Seventh annual Bridge2Bridge 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., USATF-certified course, chip timed. Cash prizes to top three male and females times, medal groups for all ages. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. $25 registration fee includes T-shirt if registered by April 5. $35 registration fee the day of event doesn't include T-shirt. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yxpwfbgu.

SOCCER

Leagues

Registration now open for Sunflower Soccer Association spring leagues, children ages 3 to 16. For more information or to register, call (785) 233-9700 or visit http://www.sunflowersoccer.org.

SOFTBALL

Instruction

Smith Baseball & Softball Academy: Professional hitting, pitching, fielding, and catching instruction for Baseball and Softball. Ages 7 - Adult. Visit www.smithbaseballacademy.com or email info@smithbaseballacademy.com.

Leagues

Southwest Youth Athletic Association is accepting player and team registrations for the 2019 season. Visit http://www.kenberryleague.com for more information.

Tournaments

April 13, 20, 27 — Men's adult slow-pitch softball tournament, 3 games guaranteed, $200 to register by 10 p.m. Wednesday on the week of the tournament. Contact G.W. Ditch at (785) 233-5224.

April 12-14 — SYAA Preseason Tournament. 3-game guarantee. Registration $170 for 8U, $225 for 10U-14U. For more, go to https://www.kenberryleague.com or contact Art Oczko at hurricaneditka75@yahoo.com.

April 27 — Mixed adult slow-pitch softball tournament, teams of six men and four women, 3 games guaranteed, $200 to register by 10 p.m. Wednesday on the week of the tournament. Contact G.W. Ditch at (785) 233-5224.

TENNIS

Tournaments

April 26 — Play tennis with the pro benefit at Topeka Country Club, 6:30-9 p.m. $20 entry fee. Benefit mixer for Ann Broxterman.

June 7-9 — The Topeka Tennis Association and Midwest Health will sponsor the 80th Annual Topeka Jayhawk prize money tennis tournament at Kossover Tennis Center. Enter online by June 3 at http://www.usta.tennislink/.

Instruction

April 15-21 — Free tennis classes for anyone 16 and older. Must sign up at Kossover Tennis desk or call (785) 273-0030.

TRACK AND FIELD

Clubs

Topeka Blazers Track Club is accepting memberships for youths age 6-18. Practices are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Shawnee Heights High School. For more information, call (785) 207-3526 or go to http://www.topekablazers.com/.