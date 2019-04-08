The Circle baseball team improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Augusta twice on Thursday. The Thunderbirds were able to withstand a late comeback by the Orioles in game one for a 9-7 victory. In game two, Circle gave up just two hits and won by a score of 11-2. Circle will look to keep the winning streak alive as they travel to Rose Hill (0-8) on Monday, April 8. Augusta is now 4-2 and will head to Collegiate (5-3) on Monday.

Game 1 - Circle 9, Augusta 7

After a scoreless first inning, Circle was able to score four runs with two outs in the top of the second inning. After two quick outs, six straight T-Birds reached base. Mika Wilhite started the two-out rally with a single. Kadyn Smith, Camden Flaming, and Easton Barrier were all walked consecutively. Braydon Ketley and Gunner Hutson followed with singles, giving Circle a four-rub lead in the top of the second inning. Both teams added one run in the third inning. The Orioles’ first tun came on a single by Jaren Jackson to score Peyton Shupe.

The T-Birds scored four runs over the next two innings to take a commanding 9-1 lead. However, the Orioles refused to quit and fought their way back into the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, The Orioles scored four runs. Xander Roberts led off with a single, and Peyton Shupe reached base on a Circle error. Jackson followed with another RBI single. The Orioles scored another run on a passed ball, and Gavin Payne doubled to score two more runs and cut Cirlce’s lead to four.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Orioles continued to cut into the T-Birds’ lead. Ryan Andrews singled to score Zac Burton from second. Later in the inning, Jaren Jackson hit his third RBI single of the game to score Andrews and make it 9-7.

In the final inning, the first three T-Bird batters grounded out, keeping the lead at two. In the bottom of the inning, Circle’s Gunner Hutson threw two strikeouts to start the inning, and then walked Zac Burton And J.C. Roberts. With runners on first and second, Hutson was able to get Ryan Andrews to ground out to the third baseman to seal the win.

Gunner Hutson led the T-Birds at the plate with three RBIs. Jaren Jackson led the Orioles with three hits and three RBIs. Easton Barrier drew three walks. Gavin Carson earned the win for the T-Birds, and finished with three strikeouts in five innings. Gunner Hutson pitched the final two innings and also struck out three Orioles.

Game 2 - Circle 11, Augusta 2

Despite winning game one, the T-Birds were out-hit by the Orioles 9-5 in the first contest. In game two, the T-Birds exploded for 9 hits and 11 runs, while giving up just two hits.

After three innings, Circle led 2-1. In the top of the fourth, Circle scored five more to go by six. The T-Birds put the game away in the sixth by adding four more runs.

Circle’s Easton Unruh had another dominant night on the mound. Unruh finished with 11 strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings. Camden Flaming and Gunner Hutson both finished with two hits.