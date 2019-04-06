Eagles drop two to Redskins

CANTON – The Little River baseball team traveled cross county to Canton on Friday and took both ends of a doubleheader from Canton-Galva, winning a close game one 9-7 before ending game two with a nine-run inning for a 20-10 victory and the doubleheader sweep.

In game one the Eagles had seven hits to the Redskins eight and both teams committed two errors, that is a close game.

Landon Everett went 3-for-4 and Brayden Collins went 2-for-4 to lead the Eagles, while Kody Hawkinson was 2-for-4 for the Redskins. Matt Daugherty and Hunter Thomas also each pounded out doubles for Little River.

Andrew Prieb and Keaton Littrell manned the mound for Canton-Galva in game one, combing for eight strikeouts while Daugherty and Keaton Richardson pitched for Little River.

Game two was close with Little River up by one run heading into the top of the seventh when the Redskins exploded for nine runs to take the 20-10 win.

Nick Pearson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in to lead the Eagle offense, while Hunter Thomas, Hawkinson and Graham Stephens each had two hits for the Redskins. Hawkinson and Stephens also took credit for five runs batted in each, with Hawkinson smacking out a double and Stephens getting his with a triple and a home run.

The base paths were hot as well as Little River stole nine bases and the Eagles swiped seven in the game.

Ty Herzog started on the mound for Little River with Richardson and Cadence Birdsong coming on in relief. For Canton-Galva, Nick Pearson began the game on the mound, followed by Brayden Collins, Everett, Brayden Minson and Brandon Huff, as they all combined for 13 strikeouts but walked a whopping 22 batters.

Marion takes two from Inman

INMAN – The Inman baseball team played host to Marion on Friday but were unable to gain any victories as Marion swept the Teutons, winning 10-3 in game one and 8-4 in game two.

For the Teutons, they knocked out six hits in game one with Carter Brown smacking two doubles and Carson Munoz hitting another. Landen Snyder started the game for Inman before giving way to Munoz and Jayden Leonhardt as the three combined to give up nine hits and seven earned runs while combing for ten strikeouts. Snyder took the loss.

The Teutons committed four errors in the 8-4 game two loss, giving them eight errors for the doubleheader.

Connor Brown led the offense by going 2-for-4 and getting three runs batted in while also starting on the mound for the Teutons and going four innings before giving way to Kyler Kondrade.

Lady Teutons hammered by Marion

INMAN – It was a very long day for the Inman softball team on Friday as Marion came to play and went home after dominating the Lady Teutons in a 29-10 and 16-3 sweep of their doubleheader.

Despite the look on the scoreboard, the Lady Teuton offense had solid production in game one with 12 hits, including Kennedy Shober going 3-for-4 and Kyle Bonneville finishing 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in. Emma Froese also hit for a double.

Hope Shriner began the game on the mound while Halee Konrade and Shober came on in relief.

Game two once again showed some defensive issues for Inman as they committed eight errors, giving the Lady Teutons 15 errors for the doubleheader.

Shriner and Konrade each went 2-for-3 at the plate and Claire Thiessen hammered out a triple to lead the Inman offense. Shober sent the distance on the mound.

Lady Wildcats shutout Ell-Saline twice

MOUNDRIDGE – It was a good day for the Moundridge softball team as they hosted Ell-Saline on Friday and sent the visitors home without scoring a single run in either game of their doubleheader as the Lady Wildcats won 10-0 in game one before scoring a 2-0 shutout in the nightcap.

Moundridge scored early in game one, getting four runs in the first and another three in the fourth in cruising to the victory while getting 10 runs on 12 hits.

Mackenzie Elmore pitched the three-hit shutout for Moundridge while getting six strikeouts and walking no one in the process.

Elmore helped herself on offense by going 3-for-3, while Katie Eichelberger and Zizi Sebrant each had two hits, including a double by Eichelberger.

With a 2-0 shutout win in game two, not much offense was needed as the Lady Wildcats had just two hits for the game and Ell-Saline had three.

Sebrant was the star of the nightcap as she went the distance on the mound to get her own three-hit shutout victory while striking out eight and walking just two.

On offense, Sebrant had one of the team’s two hits as she pounded out a double.

Wildcats split a pair with Ell-Saline

MOUNDRIDGE – The Moundridge baseball team squeezed out a one run, 6-5 victory in the first game of their Friday doubleheader with Ell-Saline before losing a slugfest in game two 14-9.

In game one, Ell-Saline held a 5-0 lead after batting in the top of the third before the Wildcat bats busted loose for three runs in the bottom of the third and then adding two in the fifth and the winning run in the sixth.

Collin Kohl began the game on the mound for Moundridge and went two-and-a-third,giving up three hits, five runs, three walks and striking out two. Jon Schlosser came on in relief and finished the final four-and-two-thirds while giving up just one hit, four walks and striking out five in getting credit for the win.

Schlosser helped his cause with two hits, including a triple, while Kohl and Wyatt Falco each had doubles. As a team, the Wildcats swiped 10 bases for the game with Cody Hazelton getting three of those.

Moundridge lead game two, 7-2 at the end of the fifth inning before Ell-Saline pounded out 12 runs in the top of the sixth on their way to the 14-9 win.

The Wildcats out hit the visitors 10-7, with both Kohl and Falco going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Among their hits were two doubles by Falco and another by Kohl while Hazelton smacked out a double as well. Once again Moundridge ran crazy on the base paths, getting eight stolen bases led by four from Corbin Unruh.

It was pitching by committee for Moundridge in the nightcap as Cross Lintecum started the game before Falco, Unruh, Remington Creed, Schlosser, Hazelton and Kohl all took turns on the mound in relief. Overall, Unruh took credit for the loss as the seven Wildcat pitchers combined to give up just seven hits but walked 14 while also striking out 14.

