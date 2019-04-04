Bullpups receive 14 first place finishes in Newton

NEWTON—The McPherson High School track and field traveled down to Newton on Tuesday to compete in the Newton Invitational Track and Field meets.

It was a big day for the girls as the Lady Pups picked up seven first-place finishes to give them 173 points, winning the invitational, while for the boys finished second with 141 points, just falling 18 points shy away from Newton, that scored 159 points.

Emma Ruddle (100) Janae Spaich (200), Emily Whorton (400) and Kassidy Beam (800) all took the gold medal in tracks while Grace Pyle (shot put), Autumn Allen (triple jump) and Rhian Swanson (high jump) were victorious on the field.

For the boys, Cody Stufflebean took first in the javelin, and Dawson VanGoethem won the discus. The team of Brandon Yowell, Jace Kinnamon, Tayln Huff and Gage Shook were also victorious in the 4x100.

GIRLS

3200 — 6. Elder, 13:52.3.

Long jump — 2. Allen, 16-6. 3. Schroeder, 16-4. 4. Swanson, 15-7.

100 — 2. Ruddle, 12.79. 3. Spaich, 13.3. 5. Allen, 13.39.

200 — 1. Spaich, 27.77. 3. Yowell, 28.65. 5. Schroeder, 29.24.

400 — 1. E. Whorton, 1:05.38.

4 x 100 relay — 2. MHS (Allen, Yowell, Spaich and Bailey), 51.49.

800 — 1. Beam, 2:35.87.

Discus — 3. Berg, 93-11. 4. Eisenbarth, 93-0.

Shot — 1. Pyle, 35-5. 3. Berg, 31-6.

Javelin - 1. Pyle, 110-9. 2. Jost, 105-8.

300 hurdles — 3. J. Whorton, 51.58. 4. Smith, 51.63.

Triple jump — 1. Allen, 33-7. 6. Pyle, 31-8.

High jump — 1. Swanson, 5-0.

100 hurdles — 1. Ruddle, 14.76. 3. Smith, 17.68.

BOYS

Pole vault — 4. Simon Steinert, 11-0.

High jump — 2. Madron, 6-2. 3. Alexander, 5-10.

3200 — 6. Achilles, 11:46.88.

Shot put — 2. Stufflebean, 48-11. 4. Lisbon, 43-1.

1600 — 4. Moyer, 4:56.99.

110 hurdles — 2. Ramey, 16.93.

200 — 2. Shook, 23.77. 4. Stufflebean, 24.62.

Javelin — 1. Stufflebean, 173-1. 2. VanGoethem, 147-1.

100 — 2. Shook, 11.55. 3. Yowell, 11.56. 5. Kinnamon, 11.85.

Long jump — 2. Alexander, 20-7 3/4. 3. Madron, 20-5 3/4. 4. Powell, 20-2.

4 x 100 relay — 1. MHS (Yowell, Kinnamon, Huff and Shook), 44.06.

Discus — 1. VanGoethem, 150-1. 3. Stufflebean, 137-5.

Triple jump — 2. Huff, 40-9 1/2.

O'Quinn dominates home invitational

MOUNDRIDGE— The Moundridge High School track and field hosted its season opener on Tuesday, which was initially supposed to at Hesston Stadium but was under construction.

Moundridge girls were tied fourth with Hesston with 62 points, and the boys finished sixth with 32 points. Chaparral High School took the team win for the girls with 120 points, and Lyons High School boys won with 128 points.

Lady Wildcats' top sprinter Jamaya O'Quinn swept the 100 and 200 meters. She also anchored in the 4x100, which included Katie Fiedler, Miah Logue and Emma Green, that took gold as well.

GIRLS

High jump — 2. Brunk 4-8.

Long jump — Logue 13-10 3/4.

Triple jump — 1. Logue 32-6 1/2.

100 hurdles — 2. Green 16.95.

100 1. O’Quinn 12.76.

4 x 100 relay — 1. Moundridge (Fiedler, Green, Logue and O’Quinn), 52.8.

200 — 1. O’Quinn 26.64.

BOYS

High jump —T4. Vivanco 5-6.

Javelin — 2. Kaufman 132-10. .

3200 —4. Orpin 12:42.4.

1600 — 2. Samlund 5:10.74.

4 x 100 relay — 4. Moundridge (Vivanco, Diederich, Kaufman and Samlund), 49.06.

400 — 6. Samlund 1:05.94.

4 x 400 relay — 4. Moundridge (Samlund, Diederich, Vivanco and Kaufman), 3:56.3.

Moddelmog makes statement for Canton-Galva

GOESSEL — The Canton-Galva and Little River track and field team went off to Goessel for its six-team meet on Tuesday.

Tia Moddelmog dominated in all four of her events which included the 200, 300 hurdles, high jump and triple jump, earning the Lady Eagles' 46 points and placing them a fifth-place finish overall.

Little River girls were ahead of Canton-Galva in the standings as they finished third with 63 points led by the second-place finishes of Kylie Zimmerman in the long jump and Lily Boughfman in the 400.

Berean Academy was victorious with 194 points, and Goessel High School finished second with 112.

On the boys' side, the Eagles finished fourth with 77 points, and the Redskins took fifth with 48. Berean Academy boys tallied up 200 points, which placed them first.

Canton-Galva's Tyson Struber took gold in both the high jump and long jump. Morgan Becker in the long distance events and Morgan Becker in the 400 finished second in their events. Little River's Bronson Rains won gold in the triple jump.

Canton-Galva and Little River results

GIRLS

100 — 3. Zimmerman (LR) 14.15. 4. Brillhart (LR) 14.38.

200 — 1. Moddelmog (C-G) 29.72. 3. Boughfman (LR) 30.68.

400 — 2. Boughfman (LR) 1:08.93. 6. Hudson (LR) 1:13.4.

800 — 5. Bergkamp (LR) 3:12.59.

300 hurdles — 1. Moddelmog (C-G) 52.24.

4 x 400 relay — 3. Little River (Bergkamp, Hudson, Konen and Brillhart), 5:00.46.

High jump — 1. Moddelmog (C-G) 4-10.

Long jump — 2. Zimmerman (LR) 14-9 1/2. 4. Brillhart (LR) 13-6 1/2. 5. Leach (C-G) 13-4 1/2.

Triple jump — 1. Moddelmog (C-G) 33-6 1/2. 3. Brillhart (LR) 31-3. 4. Hudson (LR) 30-9 1/2. 5. Boughfman (LR) 30-8. 6. See (LR) 27-1.

Shot — 4. Doughman (C-G) 29-2.

Javelin — 4. Bergkamp (LR) 88-9 1/2.

BOYS

100 — 4. Braden (LR) 12.44.

200 — 4. Braden (LR) 25.59.

400 — 2. Klinkerman (C-G) 56.88. 4. Lance (C-G) 1:00.35.

1600 — 2. Becker (C-G) 5:10.78. 3. Darrah (C-G) 5:11.02. 6. Koehn (C-G) 5:39.78.

3200 — 2. Becker (C-G) 11:00.65. 3. Darrah (C-G) 11:01.4.

4 x 100 relay — 3. C-G (Klinkerman, Struber, Rummel and Bradbury), 48.37. 5. Little River (Raisn, Rolfs, Young and Braden), 48.93.

4 x 400 relay — 2. Little River (Bower, Farmer, Zeller and Loder), 11:27.34.

High jump — 1. Struber (C-G) 5-7.

Long jump — 1. Struber (C-G) 18-9 1/2. 3. Bradbury (C-G) 17-1/4.

Triple jump — 1. Rains (LR) 39-11. 2. Rolfs (LR) 36-10 1/2. 4. Reedy (C-G) 35-9.

Shot put — 5. Baldwin (LR) 37-3.

Discus — 6. Baldwin (LR) 104-4.

Javelin — 4. Goering (LR) 114-0.



