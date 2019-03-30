LAWRENCE — Anthony "Pooka" Williams’ path to putting his legal woes in the past has been revealed.

Whether that path is the same the Kansas football running back can take to an on-field return, however, remains unknown.

Williams, charged with domestic battery stemming from a December confrontation with a female KU student with whom he had been intimately involved, came to terms Thursday on a diversion agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, according to court documents obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal. If Williams can successfully complete the terms outlined in the year-long agreement, the criminal charges will be dropped.

Per the terms reached by both sides, Williams cannot contact the accuser for the length of the 12-month agreement. He also must undergo a domestic violence offender assessment by April 30, as well as complete 40 hours of community service and an anger management counseling course, both by Nov. 30.

Williams, who paid a $158 court fee, also agreed to abstain from alcohol and recreational drug use during the course of the agreement.

Granted the diversion during a January appearance in Douglas County District Court, Williams was accused of punching in the stomach and grabbing at the throat of the victim, who police observed had bruises on her arms and side stemming from the alleged incident that took place Dec. 5, 2018, at Stouffer Place Apartments, a student residence facility. Williams acknowledged grabbing and pushing the woman during a follow-up interview with police and was subsequently charged with domestic battery.

In a stipulation of facts in the diversion agreement, Williams acknowledged causing physical contact with the victim “in a rude, insulting or angry manner” as a result of the heated argument, which he said began at approximately 12:30 a.m.

“When I entered, I confronted (the victim) about cheating on me,” Williams wrote. “I was upset and I grabbed her by the arms during the argument. The other people in the room separated me from (the victim), and I left the room.

“I later returned to get my keys. I grabbed (the victim) by the wrist to get her to come to the hall with me, but other people in the room separated me from her. I was able to get (the victim) to come out to the hall with me. While out in the hall we continued to argue and I pushed (the victim) out of the way and left."

The diversion agreement notably makes no mention of Williams allegedly punching or grabbing at the throat of the victim.

Williams has been indefinitely suspended from team activities since Dec. 7, when first-year KU coach Les Miles stated the program was taking the allegations “very seriously” pending further investigation. A statement released Friday by associate athletic director Jim Marchiony echoed that sentiment.

"Pooka remains suspended from all team-related activities at this time while the university continues to evaluate the Dec. 5 incident,” Marchiony wrote. “We continue to take this matter very seriously.”

Williams emerged as an on-field superstar during his freshman campaign, rushing for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns and accounting for 10 total touchdowns last season en route to being named the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.