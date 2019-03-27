POMONA — Lena Walter blasted a two-run homer and West Franklin earned a split by winning 12-1 over Burlington Tuesday.

After falling 12-1 in the opener of the doubleheader, the Lady Falcon prep softball team bounced back in a big way in the late game. Walter’s homerun was part of a five-run second inning that helped West Franklin pull away. The team had 10 hits in the game, led by Emery Snook, Maddy Adell and Walter, who all had multi-hit games.

““We really struggled defensively the first game,” Kayla Jehle, WFHS head softball coach, said. “Just couldn’t get anything going and let the game get away from us. The second game we made the plays we didn’t in the first game. We hit well and our defense protected the lead. I was extremely proud of our freshman in their debut. Sami Randall had a great second game defensively.”

West Franklin (1-1) plays Thursday against Osage City.

WELLSVILLE

OSAWATOMIE — A good hitting team in Osawatomie put WHS softball to the test in Tuesday’s season opener. The Lady Eagles fell late in both games of the doubleheader, 11-4 and 16-6.

In Game 1, Wellsville took a 3-2 lead after a three-run top of the third. The Trojans struck back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, and Wellsville scored once in the next frame to make it 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth. The home team distanced itself with a six-run frame.

“They came back and had a big inning,” Chris Rose, WHS head softball coach, said. “We actually hit the ball pretty hard, we just didn’t find the gaps. I like the group we have. We have a lot of room to grow.”

After falling behind 8-1 early in Game 2, Wellsville made it close with a four-run top of the fifth to cut the lead to 9-6. Osawatomie scored five unaswered runs to close the door.

WHS sophomore Maggie Heath led the team with four total RBIs and went 3-5 at the plate. Senior Grace Showalter scored three runs on three hits. Sophomore Alli Ross had three hits, including a triple, and Lexi McDaniel tallied four hits, including a double.

Wellsville (0-2) plays Thursday at Baldwin, the defending 4A state champs.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

The Lady Vikings found some offense in their season opener, but it wasn’t enough to keep Lyndon at bay. The Tigers swept CHHS softball 14-3 and 18-5 Tuesday.

Central Heights struck first in the bottom of the first in Game 1 with a run scored on a walk from Dakota Pendleton to take a 1-0 lead. Lyndon, however, came back with 13 runs in the top of the second and the lead was never in jeopardy from there.

“It was a rough night for Central Heights,” Lea Stegner, CHHS head softball coach, said. “We made some good plays and had other plays fall apart. We had aggressive base running that didn’t always have a good outcome. [Tuesday’s] games were definitely learning by doing. We were swinging the bat. A few of the girls made good contact and others struggled.”

Central Heights junior Kathleen Lickteig went 4-6 at the plate with a pair of runs scored. Senior Charlize Robertson drove in three runs on a pair of hits. Freshman Rylee McCurry went 3-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Robertson struck out seven and walked eight on the mound in Game 1. Senior Layla Bones struck out seven and walked two in Game 2.

Central Heights (0-2) plays Monday at Waverly.