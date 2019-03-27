LINDSBORG— The Bethany College softball team picked up a split in the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown. The Swedes fell in the first marathon contest to the Coyotes of Kansas Wesleyan 14-9 in 10 innings before picking up a 9-7 win in game two.

KWU – 14, BTHY – 9

The Coyotes started things off with one run in the top of the second inning. The Swedes were able to get on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Cassie Baldino, freshman catcher, reached on a Coyote error before Hannah Price, sophomore outfielder reached on another KWU error that moved Baldino to third. Price then stole her way to second. The pair then scored on Emma Wager's, junior infielder, home run over the center field fence.

In the top of the fifth, the Coyotes scored one run before the Swedes were able to tack on a run in the bottom of the sixth. Alexis Martinez, junior outfielder, then singled to left-center before moving to second on Elizabeth Endlsey's, senior infielder, sacrifice bunt. Alexandra Medina, junior pinch runner, then came in to run for Martinez. She moved to third on a Rayleen Castro, sophomore pinch hitter, ground ball. Finally, Medina scored on a Hannah Seals, freshman pinch hitter, ground ball.

KWU added two to their number in the top of the seventh. As the game went to extra innings, neither team was done scoring. The Coyotes scored two in the top of the eighth before the Swedes answered with two of their own. Veronica Beavers, junior pinch runner, then came in for Endsley to start on second base as part of International Tiebreaker rule. Price then singled to shallow left field to score Beavers before moving to second on the throw. Millenni Lucero, freshman outfielder, then came in for Price on second base. Lucero was then able to score on a Coyote error on Courtney Fudge's, senior infielder, fly ball.

In the top of the ninth the Coyotes then scored two runs but again, the Swedes were able to answer with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Wager started on second for the Swedes. Ciera Flores, sophomore designated player, singled to shallow left field to move Wager to third. Tannah Colson, freshman outfielder, reached on a fielder's choice, Wager was tagged out at home. Martinez then singled to center scoring Flores, moving Colson to third, Martinez moved to second on the throw. Endlsey then hit a deep sacrifice fly ball to left to score Colson.

The Coyotes however, rebounded with six runs in the top of the 10th. Bethany added one run with Katelyn Dain, sophomore infielder, on second. She moved to third on a Coyote error on Lucero's ground ball before scoring on a Fudge single through the left side. However, the that would be all for the Swedes falling in the extra innings contest.

Martinez led the Bethany offense with three hits while Colson and Price smacked two hits. Four other Swedes recorded hits in the contest.

A trio of Swedes worked in the circle for the Swedes. Cassi Clouse, junior pitcher, started things off allowing two earned runs on six hits in 4.2 innings of work. Ashley Nava, junior pitcher, then came in to throw the next 4.1 innings allowing six runs, five earned on six hits during that time. Finally, Marisa Jervis, senior pitcher, took the loss giving up six earned runs on two hits in one complete inning of work.

BTHY – 9, KWU – 7

The Swedes rebounded quickly from the first game plating six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Fudge kicked things off with a single to left field. Wager then singled up the middle before, moving Fudge to third on the play, Fudge was then tagged out at home. Wager moved to second on the throw home. Flores then singled to left to score Wager before she moved to second a Coyote bobble. Colson then doubled to deep center field to score Flores. Endsley singled to left to Colson, she was able to advance to second on the throw home. Lexie Valentine, senior infielder, then singled up the middle to move Endlsey to third. Price was then able to reach base on a KWU error that scored Endsley and moved Valentine to third. Baldino singled to shallow center to score Valentine and Price.

The Coyotes put up their first run in the top of the third inning. The Swedes added on run in the bottom of the fourth when Martinez hit a monster home run over the left field fence.

KWU was able to plate two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth but the Swedes were able to answer with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Fudge singled to shallow right-center before Wager's bunt caused a Coyote error that moved Fudge to third. Flores then reached on another KWU error that scored Fudge that moved Wager to third. Lucero came in to run for Flores. She stole her way to second but Wager was tagged out at home trying to stretch the play, Lucero then moved to third on the play at home. Lucero then scored on Colson's ground ball.

Fudge, Colson, and Martinez had multiple hits for the Swedes with five other Swedes recording hits in the contest.

Lauren Quintana, junior pitcher, started things off for Bethany pitching. Through 5.2 innings, she allowed six earned runs on nine hits. Kaitlyn Wagner, junior pitcher, then came in. She allowed one unearned run on two hits in 1.2 innings of work.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes have a quick turnaround traveling to Ottawa University on Wednesday, Mar. 26 for a makeup double header with the Braves. The first game for these contests is set for 2 p.m. in Ottawa.