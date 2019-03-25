The McPherson College baseball team finished its three game series with the Avila University Eagles on Sunday. The Bulldogs took the first two games of the series on Friday, and then completed the sweep on Sunday, winning game three, 7-6.

The Bulldogs sent Dylan Marble to the bump for the start in the finale. He would go six and a third, giving up four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks. When he left the game with one out in the seventh, the Bulldogs had a 7-4 lead. The Eagles would go on to score two more runs in the inning, but the Bulldogs were able to hold them off down the stretch, and Marble was credited with the win.

Mairion Brunken, Tyler Dunn and Jarrod Manick came out of the bullpen to pick up where Marble left off. Brunken worked an inning and a third, Dunn a third of an inning and Manick the final inning. Manick picked up the save, his seventh of the season, setting a new Bulldog record for saves in a season.

At the plate, the Bulldogs scored seven runs on 11 hits, led by a 3-for-4 performance from Jakob Shields. Shields reached base in four of his five at bats. He finished with two singles, a double, a walk and two runs scored. Joining Shields with multiple hits in the game were Lane Fleming, who went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles, and two RBI and Mark Strebin, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Coach Moses lauded the play of his starting pitcher saying, "Marble battled today for the dogs. He might not have had his best stuff but he gutted it out. This was a 'brick' weekend for us."

The win was the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs, and puts them at 20-9 overall on the season, and 11-5 in the KCAC. They will be back on the diamond on Wednesday when they travel back down to Winfield, Kansas to finish a three game series with the Southwestern College Moundbuilders. They played the first two games of the series a couple of weeks ago, but poor weather forced them to postpone the final game of the series. The Bulldogs won games one and two and will go for another sweep Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m..