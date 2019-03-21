LINDSBORG—The Bethany baseball team finished up their non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday with a 19-4 win over Central Christian College.

The Swedes started strong with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning. Mike Lowery, senior infielder, singled to the infield before Tyler Horchem, senior infielder, singled to through the left side to move him to second. Luis Duran, senior infielder, then singled up the middle to score Lowery. A wild pitch moved Horchem and Duran into scoring position before James Duvall, senior outfielder, was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Braden Scrivner, then reached base on a Tiger errors that scored Horchem. Zac Myrick, senior courtesy runner, came in to take over on the bases for Scrivner. Evan Schwab, senior designated hitter, then singled trough the left side to score Duran. Joe Kelleher, junior outfielder, then then reached on an error that scored Duvall. Justan Bailey, junior outfielder, then walked his way on base scoring Myrick. Lowery then singled through the left side to score Schwab and Kelleher, an error on the play then allowed Bailey to score. Finally, Duran singled to shallow right field, allowing Lowery to score.

Bethany added one more run in the bottom of the second when Kelleher singled to third before Branden Gonzalez, senior infielder, doubled down the left field line to score him.

The Tigers' offense came up with three runs on the top of the third inning. The Swedes however, were able to answer with two runs in the bottom of the third. Horchem was hit by a pitch before Duran walked his way on base. Duvall then singled to shallow right field allowing Horchem to score. A wild pitch then allowed Duran to score.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kelleher reached base on a Tiger error before Martinez reached base on a walk. Lowery then was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Horchem then singled to right field to score Kelleher. Finally, Duvall was hit by a pitch allowing Martinez to score.

The Tigers plated one run in the top of the fifth before the Swedes answered with five runs in their half of the inning. Schwab singled to right field before Kelleher reached on a fielder's choice that sacrificed Schwab. Bailey and Lowery then walked their way on base to load things up. A Horchem walk was then able to score Kelleher. Daniel Morgan, junior outfielder, then came into the game and doubled down the right field line scoring Lowery and Horchem, a bobble then allowed Duran to score.

The Details . . .

Four Swedes had multi-hit games; Lowery, Horchem, Duran, and Schwab. Meanwhile, five more Swedes added hits to the mix.

Blake Gelinas, sophomore pitcher, started things off for the Swedes allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits in three complete innings of play. Tony Moreno, freshman pitcher, then came in to get the win allowing one earned run on four hits in three innings. Finally, Bailey threw one complete innings allowing just one hit in that time.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return to conference play with a single nine-inning game on Thursday, Mar. 21. First pitch between the Swedes and Oklahoma Wesleyan is set for 2 p.m.





