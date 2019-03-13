It was a season of adversity and growth for the Basehor-Linwood wrestling team, according to head coach Jason Puderbaugh.

“I was proud of all our guys that stuck it out and had great finishes to their season,” Puderbaugh said.

The Bobcats ended their first season as a 5A school finishing 26th at the state tournament with nine team points.

Puderbaugh said the team’s MVP would have been Josh Willcutt. The coach said the junior had the best individual performance at the tournament in Baldwin, getting revenge on the Marysville wrestler who previously had beat him. Willcutt finished the season with a 40-9 record, the best for the Bobcats this season.

He also led the team in pins and was a ranked wrestler.

He also qualified for state and had the team’s best performance, going 2-2 with two pins before losing in the consolation quarterfinals after a sprained ankle caused him to fall short.

Puderbaugh said the team’s best performance was the duals tournament at Seaman.

“My favorite memory of the season would have to be our team’s performance at the Seaman Duals Tournament,” Puderbaugh said. “Our team tied for its highest team finish of the season with a third-place finish. The team finished 3-2 in duals that weekend, had a wrestler get voted as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler and had many highlight performances from individuals.”

Another memory that stood out to Puderbaugh was Zach Radefeld’s performance in the regional tournament at Bonner Springs to clinch a state berth.

Puderbaugh said the 132-pound wrestler is only in his second year of wrestling after giving the sport a try as a freshman.

“(Radefeld) is a great young man,” Puderbaugh said. “(He’s) one of the hardest workers on the team, a great role model on and off the mat and one of our team captains. It was so exciting to see him find success on varsity so quickly and demonstrate to others on the team what can be accomplished when you are doing things right.”

Puderbaugh also said Radefeld would be the team’s most improved player but there were several wrestlers who improved with half of the team being freshmen.

Weather played a big factor for a lot of the winter sports this year. Puderbaugh said the weather did not have too much of an impact on the season.

The Bobcat Classic format was slightly tweaked and the team had one missed practice due to the weather. However, the coach said the team would have liked to not have had to deal with the colds and flu that hit the team.

“It would have also been nice to not have two wrestlers get season-ending injuries in the month of January,” he said. “But these types of things are out of our control and I feel like we did the best we could with the cards we were dealt this season.”

The Bobcats will graduate three big contributors to the program with the seniors leaving.

“We lost three great contributors to our team this year with losing seniors Colyn Lucas, Joe Phillips and Alex Trowbridge,” Puderbaugh said. “Colyn and Joe were both team captains and guys that set a great example in the practice room. Alex was a phenomenal manager and without question will be greatly missed as a wrestling manager and member of our team.”

Despite losing the captains, Puderbaugh said the team’s outlook is bright.

Five of the six state qualifiers will return next season for the Bobcats along with the other returners and an incoming freshman class that the coach said has several quality wrestlers. He said Willcutt will be the highlight returner.

Puderbaugh was also thankful for all of the support the program gets.

“I will say that us coaches are so thankful for all of the support that we get from the administration, janitors, maintenance, parents, the Bobcat kids wrestling club and the community,” he said. “Great programs ‘take a village’ and we have a great village. Basehor-Linwood wrestling is moving in a positive direction and we are excited to see what the future will hold.”