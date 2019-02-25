The 2019 basketball postseason steals a little bit from the classic wedding anecdote.

"Something old, something new."

The old? The return of regionals to Class 1A. The smallest classification in enrollment but largest in numbers got their postseason started last week with regional play, getting down to the final 32 teams with several of the regionals concluding play on Sunday.

Only one top regional seed failed to advance to sub-state play with the Weskan girls knocked off by Quinter in the semifinals. Beyond that, chalk pretty much held with a few minor upsets occurring.

And the new? The state's top-three classes — 6A, 5A and 4A — are using the system adopted by football a few years ago, seeding each side of the state one through 18.

Personally, I'm in favor of both formats, and really would like to see the large-school seeding adopted at the lower levels as well. While adding more travel for schools, it does provide a better opportunity to get the state's best teams to the state's top tournament.

Upsets will still occur, and I've predicted a few in my annual column picking the state's best and worst sub-states and their champions.

CLASS 6A

Boys

Best — With the new seeding process there simply isn't a dominant or weak sub-state to point to. The argument could be for a number for the best, but I'll go with West Sub-State 3 where Wichita Southeast is 17-3 and Campus 16-4.

Worst — Again, no real stinkers, but defending champion Blue Valley Northwest shouldn't get tested in East Sub-State 1 with the next-best team Olathe West at 11-9.

Predicted champions — Blue Valley Northwest, KC Harmon, SM South, Olathe North, Washburn Rural, Topeka High, Wichita Southeast, Lawrence.

Girls

Best — There are a lot of very solid, even teams in 6A girls, which should make for some great sub-state finals. The best? I'll give East Sub-State 2 the nod with Olathe East (16-4) having to beat Leavenworth (13-6) or SM West (10-10) to get to state. West has pulled some upsets lately and Leavenworth is a postseason staple.

Worst — Moving up from 5A after being a state-placer a year ago, Liberal (20-0) should secure the top seed for the 6A state tournament with its biggest threat in sub-state from Western Athletic Conference rival Garden City, whom the Redskins have beaten by 20 and 21 points this season.

Predicted champions — Blue Valley North, Olathe East, Olathe South, Olathe North, Liberal, Derby, Topeka High, Washburn Rural.

CLASS 5A

Boys

Best — A mid-season injury to Trey Duffey cost Seaman a high seed in the east and now that he's back, the Vikings have won six straight. In East Sub-State 2, they'll have to get past a tough Aquinas team (12-8) with the winner a tough out for No. 2 seed Basehor-Linwood (17-2).

Worst — If the weather had cooperated, Seaman could have moved up to a five seed and been in Sub-State 4 where KC Washington (13-7) is the top seed and St. James Academy (12-8) is the Wildcats' toughest challenge.

Predicted champions — Bonner Springs, Basehor-Linwood, Pittsburg, St. James Academy, Maize, Andover Central, McPherson, Wichita Heights.

Girls

Best — The West has some pretty solid sub-states, but No. 4 easily tops them all. Wichita Heights (18-2) is the top seed in the sub-state but has a huge challenge for the state berth with Maize (17-3).

Worst — Despite ending the season on a two-game losing streak, Aquinas (15-5) won be tested at all in East Sub-State 1 with Highland Park (11-9) the only other team with a winning record.

Predicted champions — Aquinas, KC Schlagle, Blue Valley Southwest, Seaman, Maize South, Goddard, McPherson, Maize.

CLASS 4A

Boys

Best — Just for sentimental reasons, let's go with the Terry Taylor Sub-State, errr, West Sub-State 3. Taylor's current team, Abilene, is the top seed at 17-3 but will face a tough out in Taylor's previous stop, Augusta, which is 14-6.

Worst — Defending champion Miege handed overall No. 1 Blue Valley Northwest one of its two losses this year. I don't think the Stags will sweat out East Sub-State 1 even though Ottawa (11-9) has a strong tradition.

Predicted champions — Miege, KC Piper, Parsons, Eudora, Wichita Trinity, Andale, Abilene, Chapman.

Girls

Best — Nickerson (17-3) is the top seed in West Sub-State 2, but isn't nearly the same team with Morgan Stout sidelined since mid-season with an injury. The Panthers won't have much room for error in the finals against either Rose Hill (13-6) or Augusta (12-8).

Worst — As easy as the Miege boys seem to have it, the Stag girls should cruise back to state for a shot at another crown. Miege (19-0) faces East Sub-State 1 where Independence (11-9) is the next-best team.

Predicted champions — Miege, KC Piper, Baldwin, Labette County, Abilene, Augusta, Circle, Wellington.

CLASS 3A

Boys

Best — There are some good ones, but when every team in one sub-state is .500 or better, well, others just don't stack up. That's the Haven sub-state where perennial contender Wichita Collegiate (10-9) is the No. 8 seed. Certainly top-seeded Cheney (16-4) can't be excited about facing the Spartans right away, or being in a sub-state where six teams have 12 or more wins.

Worst — Last year's runner-up, Phillipsburg (17-2) shouldn't have any trouble getting back to Hutchinson to go after the title this year. No other team in the sub-state is over .500 with TMP-Marian's 10-11 mark the next-best.

Predicted champions — Girard, Burlington, Cheney, Phillipsburg, Hugoton, Maur Hill, Santa Fe Trail, Beloit.

Girls

Best — While the Haven girls sub-state may not have the depth the boys' does, it certainly has the best top end of any 3A girls bracket. Cheney (18-2), Hesston (16-3) and Haven (16-3) are ranked 1-2-3 in the final Best of Kansas Preps rankings. All three belong at state and Halstead (16-4) is also worthy.

Worst — The Eureka sub-state is a two-team race for the state berth between Eureka (17-3) and Burlington (15-5). No other team has a winning mark.

Predicted champions — Girard, Burlington, Hesston, Norton, Scott City, Nemaha Central, Wellsville, Clay Center.

CLASS 2A

Boys

Best — Pratt-Skyline set a state record earlier this season by hitting 22 3-pointers in a win over Fairfield. The Thunderbirds (19-1) will have to be deadly beyond the arc to survive the Meade sub-state where six teams are 12-8 or better with Stanton County (18-2) and Ness City (16-4) big threats.

Worst — Hutchinson Trinity (17-3) has had a great season so far. The Celtics should steamroll through the Conway Springs sub-state where no other team is .500 or above with Sedgwick's 9-11 mark next best.

Predicted champions — Colgan, McLouth, Hutchinson Trinity, Hoxie, Hillsboro, Ness City, Seabury, Sacred Heart.

Girls

Best — As weak as the Conway Springs sub-state is for boys, it's ultra-tough for the girls. Garden Plain (15-4) captured the 3A title last year and has spent much of this season No. 1 in 2A. But the Owls face a sub-state with six teams .500 or better and could have to beat rival Conway Springs (15-5) just to get to state.

Worst — Plesanton is not only home for its sub-state, but also welcomes a field where no other team has won more than six games.

Predicted champions — Colgan, Valley Heights, Garden Plain, WaKeeney, Wabaunsee, Meade, Pleasanton, Sterling.

CLASS 1A

Boys

Best — Two sub-states stick out just a tad more than the others. If you want top-end firepower, it's hard to beat the Russell sub-state where Osborne (21-0) is undefeated and Northern Valley (21-2) was last year's 1A Division II champion. For depth, it's the Wabaunsee sub-state where Beloit-St. John's (18-3), Blue Valley-Randolph (15-6), Lebo (16-5) and Valley Falls (16-6) all are capable of winning. I'll give Russell the nod.

Worst — The Butler County sub-state features 21-2 Caldwell, but then no team with more than 15 wins.

Predicted champions — Moundridge, Berean Academy, Beloit-St. John's, Hanover, Osborne, Central Plains, South Gray, St. John.

Girls

Best — I do like the Butler County girls sub-state where Chase County (19-2), Waverly (18-3), St. Paul (17-4) and Argonia (20-2) all have what it takes to get to state. But I'm going to go with WaKeeney where Golden Plains (22-0) has serious competition from Thunder Ridge (19-2) and Otis-Bison (20-3).

Worst — Central Plains' girls are not only the most dominating team in the state, but they also have the easiest sub-state at Russell where two of the other three teams are 11-10 and 10-12.

Predicted champions — Waverly, Olpe, Frankfort, Hanover, Central Plains, Otis-Bison, South Central, South Gray.