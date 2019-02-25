Three of the six boys schools that began the season top-ranked in the Best of Kansas Preps state rankings, finished the same way in the final list.

Two-time defending Class 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest went wire-to-wire in that class while Central Plains went wire-to-wire in 1A after winning the 2A state crown in 2018. Miege, which has won three straight titles, spent a portion of the season ranked No. 2 in 4A, but the Stags enter sub-state on an 11-game winning streak, including a 54-52 win over Blue Valley Northwest.

Central Plains is one of just four remaining undefeated boys teams in the state, with the Oilers 22-0 through regional competition.

Maize is 20-0 in 5A and ends the regular-season No. 1 in the Super 10, while Maur Hill-Mt. Academy is 19-0 in 3A and Osborne is 20-0 in 1A.

For the girls, three preseason No. 1s went wire-to-wire — Derby (6A), Miege (4A) and Central Plains (1A). Preseason 5A No. 1 Aquinas went into the final week ranked No. 1, but losses to Miege and Blue Valley North in the last week of the regular season dropped the Saints to No. 3.

Central Plains moved within one win of Hoxie's state record of 107 straight victories, picking up No. 105 and 106 in regional play last week. The Oilers have been the most dominant team in the state and are on pace to set a state record for scoring margin in a season and in the regional win over Victoria, they set a state record for field goal percentage in a game, hitting 73.1 percent (38 of 52).

Derby and Miege each only got in 19 regular season games, but went a perfect 19-0.

Derby's closest victory was a 37-28 win over Newton and only four other games were decided by less than 20 points. Miege's closest win was a 57-52 win over Class 6A No. 2 Blue Valley North and the Stags only had five other games decided by less than 20 points.

Five other teams finished the regular season undefeated — Maize South (20-0), KC Piper (4A), Olpe (1A), Rural Vista (1A) and Golden Plains (1A). All three 1A teams survived their regionals last week unbeaten.

Aquinas was one of two No. 1s to drop from their top spot in the final rankings. Jefferson North's overtime loss to Pleasant Ridge in the season finale dropped the Chargers to No. 4 in Class 2A with Wabaunsee taking over at No. 1 going into the postseason.

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS RANKINGS

BOYS SUPER 10

Team;Record

1. Maize (1);20-0

2. Blue Valley Northwest (2);18-2

3. Topeka High (3);18-2

4. Washburn Rural (4);19-1

5. Basehor-Linwood (5);18-2

6. Lawrence (8);17-3

7. Wichita Southeast (6);17-3

8. Andover Central (7);17-3

9. Miege (NR)18-2

10. Wichita Trinity (9);18-1

6A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Blue Valley Northwest (1);18-2

2. Topeka High (2);18-2

3. Washburn Rural (3);19-1

4. Lawrence (5);17-3

4. Wichita Southeast (4);17-3

Others — Campus 16-4, Free State 13-6, Garden City 16-4, KC-Harmon 17-3, Olathe North 16-4, SM South 16-4, Wichita East 13-7.

5A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Maize (1);20-0

2. Basehor-Linwood (2);18-2

3. Andover Central (3);17-3

4. Bonner Springs (4);18-2

5. Carroll (NR);15-5

Others — Arkansas City 14-6, KC-Washington 13-7, Maize South 15-5, McPherson 14-5, Pittsburg 17-3, Salina Central 15-5, Seaman 13-7, Wichita Heights 15-5.

4A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Miege (2);18-2

2. Wichita Trinity (1);18-1

3. Andale (3);17-2

4. Piper (4);16-4

5. Abilene (5);17-3

Others — Anderson County 15-5, Augusta 14-6, Chapman 16-4, Nickerson 13-7, Ottawa 12-8, Parsons 15-5.

3A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Beloit (1);19-1

2. Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (2);19-0

3. Phillipsburg (4);17-2

4. Perry-Lecompton (NR);17-2

5. Girard (5);16-3

Others — Baxter Springs 16-4, Belle Plaine 15-5, Cheney 16-4, Kingman 14-5, Nemaha Central 14-6, Riley County 15-5, Sabetha 15-5, Santa Fe Trail 17-3, Silver Lake 16-4.

2A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Pratt-Skyline (1);19-1

2. Stanton County (2);18-2

3. Hoxie (3);17-2

4. Inman (4);17-2

5. Hutchinson Trinity (5);17-3

Others — Colgan 16-3, Ellis 15-5, McLouth 15-5, Mission Valley 14-5, Ness City 16-4, Northeast-Arma 16-4, Pleasanton 14-5, Sacred Heart 15-5, Seabury 15-5, Yates Center 16-2.

1A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Central Plains (1);22-0

2. Hanover (2);21-1

3. Osborne (3);20-0

4. South Gray (4);21-1

5. Northern Valley (5);20-2

Others — Attica 19-4, Beloit-St. John’s 17-3, Berean Academy 19-3, Burlingame 17-3, Caldwell 20-2, Cedar Vale-Dexter 19-3, Lebo 16-5, Sharon Springs 19-2, South Central 18-4, St. John 18-4, Sylvan-Lucas 15-5.

GIRLS SUPER 10

Team;record

1. Derby (1);19-0

2. Miege (2);19-0

3. Blue Valley North (3);18-2

4. Liberal (5);20-0

5. KC Piper (6);19-0

6. Central Plains (7);22-0

7. Washburn Rural (8);18-2

8. McPherson (9);18-1

9. Topeka High (NR);18-2

10. Maize South (NR);20-0



6A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Derby (1);19-0

2. Blue Valley North (2);18-2

3. Liberal (3);20-0

4. Washburn Rural (4);18-2

5. Topeka High (5);18-2

Others — Manhattan 14-6, Mill Valley 14-6, Olathe East 16-4, Olathe North 14-5, Olathe South 16-4, SM Northwest 14-6, Wichita South 14-6.



5A GIRLS

Team;record

1. McPherson (2);18-1

3. Maize South (4);20-0

2. Wichita Heights (3);18-2

4. Aquinas (1);15-4

5. Maize (5);17-3

Others — Blue Valley Southwest 14-6, Carroll 14-6, DeSoto 14-5, Goddard 18-2, KC Schlagle 15-5, Seaman 14-6.





4A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Miege (1);19-0

2. KC Piper (2);19-0

3. Baldwin (3);17-1

4. Abilene (4);18-2

5. Circle (5);15-4

Others — Eudora 14-5, Labette County 16-4, Nickerson 17-3, Parsons 14-6, Rose Hill 13-6, Ulysses 16-4, Wellington 13-6, Wichita Trinity 13-6.



3A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Cheney (1);18-2

2. Hesston (3);16-3

3. Haven (4);16-3

4. Sabetha (5);17-3

5. Pleasant Ridge (NR);18-2

Others — Burlington 15-5, Clay Center 15-4, Eureka 17-3, Halstead 16-4, Jefferson West 17-3, Nemaha Central 17-3, Norton 18-2, Royal Valley 15-5, Russell 16-4, TMP-Marian 15-5, Wellsville 17-3.



2A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Wabaunsee (2);17-3

2. Garden Plain (3);15-4

3. Sterling (5);16-4

4. Jefferson North (1);17-3

5. WaKeeney (4);16-3

Others — Colgan 16-3, Conway Springs 14-5, Inman 16-3, Jackson Heights 14-5, Meade 14-6, Stanton County 14-6, Syracuse 14-6, Valley Heights 17-4, West Elk 15-4.



1A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Central Plains (1);22-0

2. Olpe (2);20-0

3. Rural Vista (3);21-0

4. Frankfort (4);20-2

5. Golden Plains (5);22-0

Others — Argonia 19-2, Beloit-St. John’s 17-2, Chase County 18-2, Cunningham 20-3, Hanover 19-3, Hutch Central Christian 20-2, Otis-Bison 19-3, South Central 20-2, South Gray 18-4, Spearville 17-4, St. Paul 16-4, Thunder Ridge 18-2, Waverly 18-3, Weskan 17-4.