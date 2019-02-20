Wednesday

Feb 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Results Tuesday

Boys

At Argonia

South Haven vs. Norwich, ppd. to Wednesday

Udall vs. Oxford, ppd. to Wednesday

Wichita Classical vs. Argonia, ppd. to Wednesday

At Chetopa

Chetopa vs. Central-Burden, ppd. to Wednesday

St. Paul 72, Altoona-Midway 53

At Moundridge

Burrton vs. Chase County, ppd. to Wednesday

Elyria Christian vs. Peabody, ppd. to Wednesday

Moundridge 81, Flinthills 55

At Olpe

Southern Coffey 46, Colony-Crest 33

Waverly 70, Marmaton Valley 15

Madison 70, Hartford 41

At Lebo

Centre 66, St. Xavier 44

At Onaga

Centralia 43, Onaga 30

Axtell 68, Doniphan West 20

At Solomon

Solomon 47, Pike Valley 46

Southern Cloud 54, Tescott 15

Rock Hills 63, Lincoln 38

At Washington County

Clifton-Clyde 68, Frankfort 39

Washington County 55, Linn 33

Blue Valley-Randolph 56, Wakefield 18

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

Tribune 45, Weskan 44

Dighton 54, Western Plains 22

Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 36

At Hill City

Logan 59, Thunder Ridge 44

Lakeside 56, Palco 20

Stockton 53, Hill City 50

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

Atwood 60, Cheylin 42

Triplains-Brewster 63, Golden Plains 52

At Sylvan-Lucas

Victoria 61, Otis-Bison 47

Wilson vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Wednesday

At Coldwater (South Central)

Kiowa County vs. South Barber, ppd. to Wednesday

Attica vs. Cunningham, ppd. to Wednesday

Ashland 61, Bucklin 42

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

Deerfield 58, Spearville 56 OT

Hodgeman County 65, Ingalls 41

Pawnee Heights 56,  Kinsley 50

At Little River

Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Pretty Prairie, ppd. to Wednesday

Stafford vs. Chase, ppd. to Wednesday

At Montezuma (South Gray)

Fowler 77, Satanta 71

Moscow 64, Rolla 53

Girls

Waverly 58, Marmaton Valley 24

Results Monday

BOYS

At Lebo

Lebo 56, MdCV 26

At Onaga

Wetmore 68, Troy 52

At Little River

Little River 69, Fairfield 22

At Sylvan-Lucas

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26

 

GIRLS

At Argonia

Norwich 57, Udall 35

South Haven 50, Oxford 21

Caldwell 47, Wichita Classical 33

At Chetopa

Cedar Vale-Dexter 38, Central-Burden 25

Chetopa 45, Altoona-Midway 17

At Moundridge

Flinthills 50, Elyria Christian 26

Berean Academy 51, Peabody 15

Moundrige 62, Burrton 23

At Olpe

Southern Coffey 57, Colony-Crest 43

Hartford 54, Madison 27

At Lebo

Lebo 41, Marais des Cygnes Valley 34

At Onaga

Valley Falls 41, Axtell 38

Doniphan West 60, Onaga 34

Troy 35, Wetmore 29

At Solomon

Solomon 64, Pike Valley 42

Southern Cloud 64, Rock Hills 35

Lincoln 34, Tescott 29

At Washington County

Blue Valley-Randolph 53, Washington County 49

Hanover 61, Linn 23

Clifton-Clyde 60, Wakefield 27

At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)

Quinter 60, Sharon Springs 44

Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Tribune 35

At Hill City

Stockton 65, Palco 17

Lakeside 34, Hill City 29

Osborne 43, Logan 29

At Rexford (Golden Plains)

Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 14

St. Francis 58, Northern Valley 25

At Sylvan-Lucas

Victoria 54, Wilson 31

Sylvan-Lucas 44, LaCrosse 36

At Coldwater (South Central)

Attica 43, South Barber 42

Cunningham 74, Ashland 30

Bucklin 34, Kiowa County 29

At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)

Hodgeman County 35, Pawnee Heights 29

Kinsley 63, Deerfield 24

Ingalls 62, Macksville 43

At Little River

St. John 47, Fairfield 39

Little River 55, Stafford 31

Pretty Prairie 61, Chase 41

At Montezuma (South Gray)

Moscow 30, Fowler 27

Satanta 69, Rolla 44

 