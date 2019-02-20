CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Results Tuesday
Boys
At Argonia
South Haven vs. Norwich, ppd. to Wednesday
Udall vs. Oxford, ppd. to Wednesday
Wichita Classical vs. Argonia, ppd. to Wednesday
At Chetopa
Chetopa vs. Central-Burden, ppd. to Wednesday
St. Paul 72, Altoona-Midway 53
At Moundridge
Burrton vs. Chase County, ppd. to Wednesday
Elyria Christian vs. Peabody, ppd. to Wednesday
Moundridge 81, Flinthills 55
At Olpe
Southern Coffey 46, Colony-Crest 33
Waverly 70, Marmaton Valley 15
Madison 70, Hartford 41
At Lebo
Centre 66, St. Xavier 44
At Onaga
Centralia 43, Onaga 30
Axtell 68, Doniphan West 20
At Solomon
Solomon 47, Pike Valley 46
Southern Cloud 54, Tescott 15
Rock Hills 63, Lincoln 38
At Washington County
Clifton-Clyde 68, Frankfort 39
Washington County 55, Linn 33
Blue Valley-Randolph 56, Wakefield 18
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Tribune 45, Weskan 44
Dighton 54, Western Plains 22
Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 36
At Hill City
Logan 59, Thunder Ridge 44
Lakeside 56, Palco 20
Stockton 53, Hill City 50
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
Atwood 60, Cheylin 42
Triplains-Brewster 63, Golden Plains 52
At Sylvan-Lucas
Victoria 61, Otis-Bison 47
Wilson vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Wednesday
At Coldwater (South Central)
Kiowa County vs. South Barber, ppd. to Wednesday
Attica vs. Cunningham, ppd. to Wednesday
Ashland 61, Bucklin 42
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
Deerfield 58, Spearville 56 OT
Hodgeman County 65, Ingalls 41
Pawnee Heights 56, Kinsley 50
At Little River
Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Pretty Prairie, ppd. to Wednesday
Stafford vs. Chase, ppd. to Wednesday
At Montezuma (South Gray)
Fowler 77, Satanta 71
Moscow 64, Rolla 53
Girls
At Olpe
Waverly 58, Marmaton Valley 24
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Dighton 54, Western Plains 22
Results Monday
BOYS
At Lebo
Lebo 56, MdCV 26
At Onaga
Wetmore 68, Troy 52
At Little River
Little River 69, Fairfield 22
At Sylvan-Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26
GIRLS
At Argonia
Norwich 57, Udall 35
South Haven 50, Oxford 21
Caldwell 47, Wichita Classical 33
At Chetopa
Cedar Vale-Dexter 38, Central-Burden 25
Chetopa 45, Altoona-Midway 17
At Moundridge
Flinthills 50, Elyria Christian 26
Berean Academy 51, Peabody 15
Moundrige 62, Burrton 23
At Olpe
Southern Coffey 57, Colony-Crest 43
Hartford 54, Madison 27
At Lebo
Lebo 41, Marais des Cygnes Valley 34
At Onaga
Valley Falls 41, Axtell 38
Doniphan West 60, Onaga 34
Troy 35, Wetmore 29
At Solomon
Solomon 64, Pike Valley 42
Southern Cloud 64, Rock Hills 35
Lincoln 34, Tescott 29
At Washington County
Blue Valley-Randolph 53, Washington County 49
Hanover 61, Linn 23
Clifton-Clyde 60, Wakefield 27
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Quinter 60, Sharon Springs 44
Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Tribune 35
At Hill City
Stockton 65, Palco 17
Lakeside 34, Hill City 29
Osborne 43, Logan 29
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 14
St. Francis 58, Northern Valley 25
At Sylvan-Lucas
Victoria 54, Wilson 31
Sylvan-Lucas 44, LaCrosse 36
At Coldwater (South Central)
Attica 43, South Barber 42
Cunningham 74, Ashland 30
Bucklin 34, Kiowa County 29
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
Hodgeman County 35, Pawnee Heights 29
Kinsley 63, Deerfield 24
Ingalls 62, Macksville 43
At Little River
St. John 47, Fairfield 39
Little River 55, Stafford 31
Pretty Prairie 61, Chase 41
At Montezuma (South Gray)
Moscow 30, Fowler 27
Satanta 69, Rolla 44