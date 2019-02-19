Alexanders shine in Bullpups win over Augusta

The seniors went out with a bang for the McPherson High School boys basketball team at the Roundhouse.

It was a strong offensive night for the Bullpups as they put up 30 points in the fourth quarter to beat Augusta High School 84-68 to close out their season and earning their seventh straight AVCTL Division-III title.

After being down 4-0, the Bullpups got the offense going by going on a 9-0 run thanks to the Alexander boys. Max Alexander found his shooting rhythm, going 2-for-2 and already reached 10 points. Zac Burton was not too far off as he put up nine points for the Orioles. Augusta was only down 20-18 to end the first quarter.

The Bullpups led as high as five points. However, Augusta has been shooting well five minutes into the second quarter. Augusta tied the ballgame at 25 apiece. Ryan Andrews gave Augusta the lead back and continued to find a way to get to the basket. Burton became the leading scorer from both hands with 14 points. Augusta had McPherson on the ropes as they were down 34-27 after reaching the three-minute mark. The Alexanders ended the quarter with momentum on their side as both put up 26 points combined. Max Alexander ended the quarter sprinting down court and made a quick layup finish with 5.7 left. Bullpups led 38-35 at halftime.

The Bullpups were up 47-39 five minutes into the third quarter, but couldn't keep the lead as the Orioles kept catching up to McPherson and holding a tighter game. The Bullpups remained in control. That was until Jaren Jackson nailed a three-pointer before the end of the quarter and only trailing 54-53.

Augusta regained the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter as they led 57-54. It was raining 3s for McPherson six minutes into the fourth. Jake Alexander nailed three straight triples and Jace Kinnamon made a corner-three to give McPherson a comfortable 68-59 lead. Augusta wouldn't quit but was outnumbered from their foul troubles, putting Max Alexander on the free throw line.

Jake Alexander, who was one of the seniors honored, led the Bullpups with 31 points. Max wasn't that far behind as we finished with 28 points and seven assists. Cody Stufflebean was also in double-figures with 14 points.

"Obviously Jake had 31, that's a pretty good night," Bullpups head coach Kurt Kinnamon said. "Max had 28 and then Cody had 14, which was awesome.""Max has his run there at the end of the half when were were down seven and I don't know how many in a row he scored but I think it actually put us ahead. And in the second half, they played that 2-3 zone, and we did a good job of attacking and made some shots. That was good."

Burton had a strong performance for the Orioles as he finished the night with 24 points, and Jackson picked up 19 points.

McPherson closes out the season at 14-5 (9-1 in their keague.. The Bullpups will have the rest of the week off before they focus on Class 5A substate, starting next week.

