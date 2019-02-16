CURRENT
Canada goose — Second segment, Nov. 7-Feb. 17, 2019
Coyote — Year-round
Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2019
Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round
Elk — Extended firearm season, Jan. 1-March 15, 2019
Light geese — Second segment, Nov. 7-Feb. 17, 2019
Rabbit — Year-round
Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2019
Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2019
White-fronted goose — Second segment, Jan. 26-Feb. 17, 2019
UPCOMING
Light goose — Conservation order extended season, Feb. 18-April 30, 2019
Paddlefish snagging — March 15-May 15, 2019
Turkey — Spring youth/disabled, April 1-16, 2019; spring archery only, April 8-16, 2019; spring regular season (firearm/archery), April 17-May 31, 2019.