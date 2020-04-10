Different options are now available for Kiowa County senior citizens who normally ate meals served at the senior center in Greensburg. Kiowa County Senior Center Director Kari Kyle said last week that she and volunteer staff are working together to provide helpful options to get food out to those who need it.

“We are not serving meals in the senior center, but a makeshift drive-through is set up under the awning in our south parking lot,” Kyle said. “Just drive up, and a meal will be brought to your car.”

Kyle said she and those preparing the meals for senior citizens were very careful to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, wearing masks and gloves, and practicing social distancing directives.

Meal orders can be made at 620-723-2288 if placed by 9 a.m. the day of the meal (Monday through Friday) and those meals may then be picked up or delivered via the volunteer Meals On Wheels program to persons living in Greensburg, Mullinville, Haviland or rural areas in between.

“We also can provide frozen meals if you would rather get more than one meal at a time,” Kyle said. “If you want to have one meal for each day for that week, then we would bring you five frozen meals with reheating instructions.”

ElderCare, the sponsoring Kansas meal program, asks a $3.50 donation for each meal for those who are 60 years old and above. For those 59 years and under, meals are $5.75 each, Kyle said.

Next week’s menu plan follows for those wishing to order a meal or series of meals.

Monday, April 13: taco salad, tortilla chips, rosy pears

Tuesday, April 14: chicken breast, dressing, green beans, peaches, roll

Wednesday April 15: goulash, peas, brownies, roll

Thursday April 16: pork chops w/gravy, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin, roll

Friday April 17: tilapia, rice pilaf, tomato zucchini, fFruit, roll

Kyle said the staff at the Dillon’s store in Greensburg has offered to shop for seniors who do not want to go inside the store.

“Call them at 723-2224, tell them the items needed, then store employees will gather them up, and bring them out to the vehicle,” Kyle said.

The Greensburg Dillon’s location has made senior citizen (and other high risk persons) special shopping hours 7-8 a.m. Monday-Thursday. Employees there are willing to assist Kiowa County seniors in any way needed.