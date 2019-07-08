Whenever he hears one of his constituents proclaiming Topeka is performing in terms of creating economic prosperity, Matt Pivarnik can’t help but break into a beaming smile.

For starters, there’s a certain sense of satisfaction for the president and CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. That’s the perception Pivarnik has sought since his arrival in Topeka three-plus years ago as president of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce and GO Topeka.

But there’s more to it for Pivarnik. There also is satisfaction in the reality that Pivarnik feels Topeka is nowhere close to meeting the performance level he truly believes possible.

And it all goes back to his “Orming Process.”

“There’s Forming, Storming, Norming and Performing,” Pivarnik says of the process put forth by the GTP. “Where I would say we are right now is somewhere between Storming and Norming. I believe the community believes that we are actually performing, and we are. But we’ll perform much better once we get through this four-phase process.”

Phase one of the process began in 2016 when Pivarnik came to Topeka from Tulsa where he had served as CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce. At that point the process of forming the Greater Topeka Partnership began, and in January 2018 the GTP became a reality.

The GTP is an umbrella agency that brought together a number of entities designed to enhance and promote economic development and quality of life in Topeka. In addition to the Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Topeka Inc., GO Topeka and Visit Topeka, the GTP also includes 712 Innovations, Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development (a GO Topeka program), Heartland Visioning, Forge and Momentum 2022, the latter the community’s holistic economic development-focused strategic plan.

Phase two and three, the storming and norming, have pretty much gone hand in hand since the forming of GTP. Instead of having each entity operating individually, and in many cases duplicating efforts, the GTP is designed to make the efforts collaborative and more efficient.

It’s not necessarily getting everyone on the same page — most were already — it’s more making sure the message and game plan is consistent across the board.

“If we’re going to compete with the rest of the world, we’re going to have to compete together and not compete separately,” Pivarnik said. “They were all doing a good job, but they were all doing it in silos. A lot of times they were sending the same message. Each have their own individual lane they swim in, but at the same time everybody ties back to creating economic prosperity in Topeka. No matter if the goal is to develop downtown or bring more jobs here, it all ties back to creating an economy.”

As might be expected with such an undertaking, there were some bumps the GTP had to deal with and overcome. But Pivarnik said most were minor and the transition to the GTP went a lot smoother than expected.

“We tried to do a lot all at once,” Pivarnik said. “Creating the Partnership, we had what you would expect. We had a lot of cultures coming together, we had different customer relationship management systems, different benefits, different hours.

“But there was nothing tumultuous or so terrible that it was a real negative. When I said, ‘Golly, we did way too much way too fast,’ they said they were glad we did it because it was done and now we can just focus on what we need to do. I don’t think I would do anything different. Where we’ve struggled the most is in our external communications with our customers, our stakeholders, members and board members. That seems the slowest in getting to norming. Each organization has control of their own destiny and what we’ve had to try and be careful with was over-saturating people with our message.”

The GTP set up home downtown at 719 S. Kansas Ave. on the fourth and fifth floors. The shared space has been vital in allowing the entities that comprise GTP to consistently stay in close contact with each other, facilitating the norming process.

The office space includes meeting rooms which Pivarnik said have been beneficial, creating traffic not only within the office but downtown in general. The GTP also has set up a temporary visitors center at 715 S. Kansas Ave., which will eventually find a permanent home on the first floor at the GTP’s current site.

Even while the norming process continues, the GTP has turned much of its focus to the performing stage, the bulk of which is embodied by the Momentum 2022 strategic plan.

Last year, a large contingent traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to learn about the revitalization that city has experienced in recent years. Situated on the Tennessee River, the city was once hailed as the dirtiest city in the U.S.

But Chattanooga cleaned up its riverfront, pumped life into a stagnant downtown and transformed itself into a desirable location for businesses and residents alike.

“I bet if you talked to anybody, they had their ‘Aha’ moment on the trip,” Pivarnik said. “Here’s mine. It wasn’t all that long ago that Chattanooga wasn’t a destination for visitors, jobs or residents. Now it’s a place people want to go live, work and play. I say that to say they’ve made themselves a renaissance city.

“They turned their downtown from a stale, dead business district to an entrepreneurship, arts and business district. ... They’re really proud of themselves and I don’t think they were always proud of themselves. That’s one thing I think you’re starting to see here, just recently. It is no longer cool to be negative in Topeka and it’s actually pretty cool to be positive.”

Pivarnik will lead another contingent of roughly 80 Topeka leaders traveling in early October to Montgomery, Ala., for another information-gathering trip. Montgomery has its own version of Momentum 2022 and is using the same company out of Atlanta to help through the process as Topeka is for theirs.

What really excites Pivarnik about the upcoming trip is the heritage tourism the cities share. Montgomery was the epicenter of the civil rights movement while Topeka has its own piece of that culture with the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site.

As Pivarnik and company saw on their trip to Chattanooga, transforming image is vital to the renaissance of a city. Achieving that objective, he said, is as simple as following a sports analogy.

“We know for a fact that the baseline for every successful athlete is positive thinking first,” he said. “If you can’t get your mind right, you can’t get your game right. There’s no way. The same goes for cities. If we can’t get our mind right, there’s no way we can get our game right. I’ve had it with negativity. One of my favorite sayings right now is ‘In Topeka, you’re either part of the solution or you’re part of the problem.’ We have a lot more people stepping up and being part of the solution.

“The feeling of Topeka from the outside world, you want them saying good things. When I first started here and I went to those communities it was almost an ick factor. Now it’s ‘Something’s going on.' It’s a positive vibe and not something they can put a finger on. Right now, they acknowledge something cool is happening.”

So what is happening? Well, downtown Topeka continues to see increased activity and productivity.

But that’s only part of it.

Pivarnik sees the creation of the East Topeka Learning Center (Washburn Tech East) as a huge step for the city. Its location sends the message that Topeka is striving for economic equity across the board.

“I’m anxious for it to go full power,” he said. “The technical training people can get can put them to work in our companies fast. We have some killer jobs in this community and we have to have people believe that they can go and get technical training and certification and get in those jobs quickly.”

As Topeka moves toward the performing Pivarnik and GTP envisions, his message is multi-faceted on how the potential can be fully realized.

“First is the positivity and community morale thing,” Pivarnik said. “That’s our No. 1 challenge, believing we can. It’s about winning in the competition over other cities that are quite frankly trying to clean our clocks. They want our people, they want our companies.

“Two, it’s keeping the pressure on quality of place and quality of life. Understanding that times have changed and it used to be a good old factory town, all they had to do was create jobs and people would come. It’s just not like that anymore. There are way more jobs than people to fill them. We have to stay focused on making this a place that’s desirable to live.

“When we fix our positivity and continue to work on quality of place and quality of life, perception changes. And I mean outside perception from people in other parts of Kansas and other parts of our region and the rest of the U.S. They need to view Topeka and Shawnee County as a place they want to come to.”