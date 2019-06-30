When Greg Fox in 2007 opened RowHouse Restaurant, an upscale establishment focusing on American-fusion cuisine in downtown Topeka, he was the only one working on such a concept.

Twelve years later, Fox has more competition, but he is grateful for it.

“You have to work harder for the dollars and now there’s someone running right behind you,” Fox said. “Before you were kind of running on your own and we stayed out far ahead, but now we’re really pushing our limits creatively with ideas and blossoming new ways to entertain people, bring people back, keep our menus the most current, the most unusual and the most authentic RowHouse it’s always been. We’re working very hard to stay ahead of the crowd.”

A thriving downtown scene was a vision seen by few in the early 2000s, but significant steps in the right direction have propelled Topeka into the way of progress. The more restaurants open downtown, the more people are drawn to the area, Field of Greens owner Chris Schultz said, but it’s not a process that comes free of risk.

“We’re a very cautious community. We like to make sure we’re making the safe decision, and that’s awesome,” Schultz said. “But if you want to make big returns you’ve got to be willing to take some risks. ... You’ve got several different development groups working in the downtown area, and I think they communicate very well. We just have to make sure when it comes to city agencies, the developers and the general public, we all have to come together. I think that’s why we’re seeing the success we are right now.”

Schultz and his family opened Field of Greens in 2002, a few blocks south of RowHouse, at 909 S. Kansas Avenue. It’s a popular lunch destination, known for its salad bar and no-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies.

“I’ll tell you the biggest indicator is what downtown used to look like after 5 p.m. But now you can’t get parking anytime. It’s full all the time,” Schultz said. “I would’ve laughed at you in 2002 if you would’ve told me there would be $20 a night valet parking across the street from me.”

The valet parking is conjoined with the Cyrus Hotel, one of the newest buildings to downtown Topeka’s skyline, which brought with it a fine dining restaurant, The Weather Room, as well as a new challenge: entertaining tourists who stay in the hotel.

While restaurant owners agree their food is a draw to bring tourists downtown, Kurt Young, executive director of the Topeka Lodging Association and construction chairman of the forthcoming Evergy Plaza, believes an attraction is what’s needed to put Topeka on the map as a destination city, and further benefit local restaurant owners.

“Fine dining in and of itself does not necessarily create travel and tourism,” Young said. “Having said that, fine dining is very important once you have established your community and your city as a destination.”

To do that, Young is a leader for the Evergy Plaza project, a free gathering space along the 600 block of S. Kansas Avenue. The plaza is planned to offer more than 200 days worth of event programming, a 50-foot performance stage, 30-foot digital screen, and dry dock water feature that can be converted into an ice rink in the winter months.

Plazas have been shown to increase tourism in communities across the country, Young said, and if it’s a place locals like to hang out, it will attract tourists as well.

“You’ll see more restaurants moving into downtown once the plaza is created,” Young said. "Rapid City, South Dakota, built a plaza about 11 years ago. Before they built their plaza they had the same retail occupancy problem on their main street that we have. Within two to three years since Rapid City built their plaza they were not only 100 percent occupied but they had a waiting list of people wanting floor space on their main street.”

Evergy Plaza is planned to open in March 2020.

Visit Topeka is also taking an early interest in growing the culinary and hospitality scene in Topeka, and for the first time this year donated the proceeds of its annual Restaurant Week to funding scholarships for students in a hospitality, tourism, culinary arts or hotel management programs that are interning or working in Topeka.

“As we have more restaurants coming to Topeka, we need to make sure we have the people they need to hire to be a successful business," said Rosa Cavazos, director of events for the Greater Topeka Partnership and one of the lead organizers of Restaurant Week. “If we can help in anyway, we want to do our part to help everyone succeed.”

Cavazos said there has been a growing interest in the event management field, with tourism impacting more than 4,877 jobs and $338 million dollars in total economic impact in Shawnee County.

For new restaurant owners like Adam VanDonge of The White Linen, 112 S.W. 6th Ave., he echoed Cavazos’ comment, and said his business has seen continual growth since opening December 2017.

“I think the city can support these restaurants because they’re all unique in their own special way,” he said. “What we do here is different from RowHouse, it’s different from The Weather Room, what we do is different than Chez Yasu.

"I personally think we’re not in a league of our own, but what we’re doing no one else in Topeka does.”

Others have taken a more exclusive approach, like longtime restaurateur Luis Guillen, who has been in the business for almost two decades. Guillen owned New City Cafe, but after its closure turned to a much smaller venue, Luis’ Place, 435 S. Kansas Ave., which is exclusively open on Fridays for lunch and dinner service. Guillen offers Medeterranian-fusion cuisine.

Like White Linen and RowHouse, Guillen doesn’t keep the same menu for long. All three restaurants change their menu on a weekly or monthly basis to keep customers coming back.

“We’re here to push the palates of Topeka,” VanDonge said. “Every month we do something fun and unique. We try to offer something to make Topekans come out of their comfort zone a little bit.”